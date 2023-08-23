Jamestown area students graduate from North Dakota State University
They are among spring 2023 graduates from the university.
FARGO — North Dakota State University students from the Jamestown region are among those who graduated in the spring.
Students are listed by hometown, along with their major and degree received.
An asterisk indicates students who graduated with honors. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to graduate with honors.
Ashley: Tiffany Engelhart, Bachelor of Science, radiologic sciences
Carrington: Amanda Jarrett*, Bachelor of Science, hospitality and event management; Trey Rosenau*, Bachelor of Science, pharmaceutical sciences
ADVERTISEMENT
Cooperstown: Kayla Kenninger*, Bachelor of Science, pharmaceutical sciences
Ellendale: Cole Winter, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice
Fullerton: Taylor Schall, Bachelor of Science, animal science
Glenfield: Alexis Kulsrud, Bachelor of Science, animal science
Grace City: Mariah Topp, Bachelor of Science, human development and family science
Jamestown: Michael Davis, Master of Business Administration, business administration; Abby Kallenbach, Bachelor of Science, psychology; Aaron Kleven, Bachelor of Science, finance; Joseph Lauinger*, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, mechanical engineering; Cole Rasmusson*, Bachelor of Science, agricultural economics
Jud: Isaac Huber*, Bachelor of Science, agricultural systems management; Jill Ova, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, nursing
LaMoure: Trinity Weber, Bachelor of Science, psychology
ADVERTISEMENT
Linton: Paul Mccrory*, Bachelor of Science, agricultural economics; Chandler Nagel, Bachelor of Science, agribusiness; Raymond Vetter, Bachelor of Science, agricultural economics
Lisbon: Lydia Lyons, Bachelor of Science, agribusiness; Rory Waliser, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, civil engineering
Litchville: Brady Sortland, Bachelor of Science, crop and weed sciences
Marion: Victoria Boom, Bachelor of Science, business administration
New Rockford: Jake Williams, Bachelor of Science, English
Oakes: Cassidy Coleman, Doctor of Pharmacy, pharmacy; Shantell Jepson, Bachelor of Science, human development and family science
Pingree: Cameron Thomas, Bachelor of Science, agricultural economics
Steele: Megan Demaray, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, nursing
ADVERTISEMENT
Valley City: Hannah Ashline*, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, nursing; Eliza
Johnson*, Bachelor of Science, nutrition science; Maggie Oberlander*, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, nursing
Wimbledon: Hope Willson, Bachelor of Science, animal science
Wishek: Jesse Baumgartner*, Bachelor of Science, sport management;
Jacob Deile, Doctor of Pharmacy, pharmacy; Luke Hoberg, Master of Architecture, architecture
ADVERTISEMENT