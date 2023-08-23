Jamestown area students graduate from North Dakota State University

FARGO — North Dakota State University students from the Jamestown region are among those who graduated in the spring.

Students are listed by hometown, along with their major and degree received.

An asterisk indicates students who graduated with honors. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to graduate with honors.

Ashley: Tiffany Engelhart, Bachelor of Science, radiologic sciences

Carrington: Amanda Jarrett*, Bachelor of Science, hospitality and event management; Trey Rosenau*, Bachelor of Science, pharmaceutical sciences

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooperstown: Kayla Kenninger*, Bachelor of Science, pharmaceutical sciences

Ellendale: Cole Winter, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice

Fullerton: Taylor Schall, Bachelor of Science, animal science

Glenfield: Alexis Kulsrud, Bachelor of Science, animal science

Grace City: Mariah Topp, Bachelor of Science, human development and family science

Jamestown: Michael Davis, Master of Business Administration, business administration; Abby Kallenbach, Bachelor of Science, psychology; Aaron Kleven, Bachelor of Science, finance; Joseph Lauinger*, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, mechanical engineering; Cole Rasmusson*, Bachelor of Science, agricultural economics

Jud: Isaac Huber*, Bachelor of Science, agricultural systems management; Jill Ova, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, nursing

LaMoure: Trinity Weber, Bachelor of Science, psychology

ADVERTISEMENT

Linton: Paul Mccrory*, Bachelor of Science, agricultural economics; Chandler Nagel, Bachelor of Science, agribusiness; Raymond Vetter, Bachelor of Science, agricultural economics

Lisbon: Lydia Lyons, Bachelor of Science, agribusiness; Rory Waliser, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, civil engineering

Litchville: Brady Sortland, Bachelor of Science, crop and weed sciences

Marion: Victoria Boom, Bachelor of Science, business administration

New Rockford: Jake Williams, Bachelor of Science, English

Oakes: Cassidy Coleman, Doctor of Pharmacy, pharmacy; Shantell Jepson, Bachelor of Science, human development and family science

Pingree: Cameron Thomas, Bachelor of Science, agricultural economics

Steele: Megan Demaray, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, nursing

ADVERTISEMENT

Valley City: Hannah Ashline*, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, nursing; Eliza

Johnson*, Bachelor of Science, nutrition science; Maggie Oberlander*, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, nursing

Wimbledon: Hope Willson, Bachelor of Science, animal science

Wishek: Jesse Baumgartner*, Bachelor of Science, sport management;

Jacob Deile, Doctor of Pharmacy, pharmacy; Luke Hoberg, Master of Architecture, architecture

