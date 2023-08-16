Jamestown area students graduate from UND

Jamestown area students were among spring graduates from the Univer sity of North Dakota on May 13.

Area graduates, their degree and honors include the following:

Adrian: Addie Hanson, Bachelor of Science in Social Work

Ashley: Abigail Petersen, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, and Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Studies, magna cum laude

Carrington: Dylan Helm, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Kinsey Zieman, Master of Science

Cooperstown: Brittany Almquist, Master in Physician Assistant Studies; Cortney Hornung, Doctor of Physical Therapy

Dazey: Hunter Sherlock, Master of Accountancy

Edgeley: Jamison Jangula, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, magna cum laude

Glenfield: Brady Davis, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, magna cum laude

Hannaford: Jesse Iverson, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Jamestown: Kyra Dewald, Master of Science; Sheyenne Farnsworth, Bachelor of Business Administration; Connor Fuchs, Bachelor of General Studies; Brian Rudolph, Master of Accountancy; Emily Walski, Master of Science

Jud: Jonathan Widmer, Master of Business Administration

Lisbon: Brody Aberle, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science; Payton Lund, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, magna cum laude, Honors Program Research Scholar

Medina: Megan Reister, Master of Arts

Oakes: Allison Cox, Master of Science; Hunter German, Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics, cum laude; Claire Wagner, Bachelor of Science in Public Health Education, summa cum laude, Honors Program Research Scholar

Valley City: Haylee Bjork, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude; Zachariah Deitz, Juris Doctor; Jacob Denault, Master of Science; Eliza Schueneman, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, summa cum laude, Honors Program Leader in Action Scholar

