Jamestown area students graduate from UND
They graduated at the end of the spring semester.
Jamestown area students were among spring graduates from the Univer sity of North Dakota on May 13.
Area graduates, their degree and honors include the following:
Adrian: Addie Hanson, Bachelor of Science in Social Work
Ashley: Abigail Petersen, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, and Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Studies, magna cum laude
Carrington: Dylan Helm, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Kinsey Zieman, Master of Science
Cooperstown: Brittany Almquist, Master in Physician Assistant Studies; Cortney Hornung, Doctor of Physical Therapy
Dazey: Hunter Sherlock, Master of Accountancy
Edgeley: Jamison Jangula, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, magna cum laude
Glenfield: Brady Davis, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, magna cum laude
Hannaford: Jesse Iverson, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Jamestown: Kyra Dewald, Master of Science; Sheyenne Farnsworth, Bachelor of Business Administration; Connor Fuchs, Bachelor of General Studies; Brian Rudolph, Master of Accountancy; Emily Walski, Master of Science
Jud: Jonathan Widmer, Master of Business Administration
Lisbon: Brody Aberle, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science; Payton Lund, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, magna cum laude, Honors Program Research Scholar
Medina: Megan Reister, Master of Arts
Oakes: Allison Cox, Master of Science; Hunter German, Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics, cum laude; Claire Wagner, Bachelor of Science in Public Health Education, summa cum laude, Honors Program Research Scholar
Valley City: Haylee Bjork, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude; Zachariah Deitz, Juris Doctor; Jacob Denault, Master of Science; Eliza Schueneman, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, summa cum laude, Honors Program Leader in Action Scholar
