Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Jamestown area students named to MSUM dean's list

The list was recently released.

JSSP School News
July 05, 2023 at 7:13 AM

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The following students from the Jamestown region have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement spring semester 2023. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade-point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.
The students are:
Enderlin: Lacey Sours
Jamestown: Alexandra Nihill, Thomas Falk, Cole Homes, Hunter Petersen, Devin Beach, Nessa Olson, Adam Kallenbach, Madison Grieve
Kulm: Phillip Hagen
Linton: Laura Hovland
Napoleon: Charmaine Haas
Oakes: Madison Reiser
Valley City: Jaden Oestern, Easton Hesch, Kaylee Smith, Elisabeth Petersen,
Wishek: Kourtney Bitz

What To Read Next
JSSP Jamestown News
Community
Great Plains Authority office closing at noon on July 25
3h ago
JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Community
Calendar for July 25-26, 2023
7h ago
Buffalo Days 2023 parade.jpg
Community
Jamestown chamber reports numbers for Buffalo Days events
21h ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
23h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
22h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media