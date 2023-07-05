Jamestown area students named to MSUM dean's list
The list was recently released.
MOORHEAD, Minn. — The following students from the Jamestown region have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement spring semester 2023. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade-point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.
The students are:
Enderlin: Lacey Sours
Jamestown: Alexandra Nihill, Thomas Falk, Cole Homes, Hunter Petersen, Devin Beach, Nessa Olson, Adam Kallenbach, Madison Grieve
Kulm: Phillip Hagen
Linton: Laura Hovland
Napoleon: Charmaine Haas
Oakes: Madison Reiser
Valley City: Jaden Oestern, Easton Hesch, Kaylee Smith, Elisabeth Petersen,
Wishek: Kourtney Bitz
