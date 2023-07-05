Jamestown area students named to MSUM dean's list

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The following students from the Jamestown region have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement spring semester 2023. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade-point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.

The students are:

Enderlin: Lacey Sours

Jamestown: Alexandra Nihill, Thomas Falk, Cole Homes, Hunter Petersen, Devin Beach, Nessa Olson, Adam Kallenbach, Madison Grieve

Kulm: Phillip Hagen

Linton: Laura Hovland

Napoleon: Charmaine Haas

Oakes: Madison Reiser

Valley City: Jaden Oestern, Easton Hesch, Kaylee Smith, Elisabeth Petersen,

Wishek: Kourtney Bitz