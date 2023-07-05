Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Jamestown area students named to UND honor lists

The president's roll of honor and dean's list were released.

JSSP School News
July 05, 2023 at 7:51 AM

GRAND FORKS — The University of North Dakota’s Office of the Registrar has released its spring semester dean's list and president's roll of honor.

The dean’s list comprises students whose grade point average are in the top 15 percent of the enrollment in each of the University's degree granting colleges and schools. A student must have completed no fewer than 12 semester hours of academic work for the semester, of which eight or more hours must be graded work rather than "satisfactory/unsatisfactory."

To qualify for the UND president's roll of honor, a student must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.80 or higher. The student must also have earned a minimum of 30 semester hours and have completed a minimum of 12 hours at the close of the semester, eight of which must be for traditional letter grades.
Dean's list students follow. Students on the dean's list who also were named to the president's roll of honor have an asterisk next to their name.
Bowdon: Madison Jones*
Carrington: Marah Schmitz*, Addison Hoornaert*, Lucas Hendrickson*
Cooperstown: Jaxon Gronneberg*, Kyrsten Sherlock*
Ellendale: Yuliet Monatukwa*
Jamestown: Tyler Bjorgaard, Grace Lefevre*, Ciarra Sayler*, Mia Pfeiffer*, Jenna Fischer*
Kulm: Emily Kinzler
LaMoure: Sammi Weber*
Linton: Haley Hase*, Keri Sauvage*, Callie Hase*
Medina: Brittney Reister*
New Rockford: Mya Cudworth*, Cassie Longnecker*
Oakes: Samantha Hermes*, Kyle Thompson*
Valley City: Jessica Watts, Eric Ingstad*, Morgyn Maine*, Eliza Schueneman*, Catherine Deaver*
President's roll of honor
Ellendale: Nickolas Seefeld
Enderlin: Zane Gruba
Jamestown: Jessa Anderson, Kaylee Erickson, Zachary Lunde, Daniel Lureen, Tara Reddy
Oakes: Claire Wagner
Valley City: Owen Plagens

