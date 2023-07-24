Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, July 25

Community

Jamestown chamber reports numbers for Buffalo Days events

Buffalo Days was held July 21-23 in Jamestown.

Buffalo Days 2023 parade.jpg
The Buffalo Days Parade drew many people downtown on Saturday, July 22.
Contributed / Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce
July 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce reported almost 1,300 people were served at a pancake breakfast during Buffalo Days on Saturday, July 22.

MORE EVENTS

The breakfast was held at the Jamestown Fire Department for a freewill donation.

Buffalo Days was held July 21-23.

Emily Bivens, executive director of the chamber, said there was "outstanding participation in all events held" during Buffalo Days.

"We are incredibly grateful to every individual and organization who contributed to the amazing success of Buffalo Days this year," Bivens said. "This annual community celebration truly embodies the spirit of Jamestown, uniting friends, neighbors, and visitors from all walks of life in a joyous weekend of festivities."

She said the chamber supports the local community and businesses.

The Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce was responsible for marketing the celebration and helped to organize the parade, vendor show in McElroy Park, bounce houses and live music.

The Buffalo Days Parade had 71 entries, and at McElroy Park there were 18 vendors and booths and 126 classic cars at the Jamestown Classic Car Club-sponsored Buffalo Rally Show & Shine. There were also 88 cars battling at the Jamestown Speedway races.

The chamber expressed its appreciation to the sponsors including Midcontinent Communications, Applied Digital Corp., Club 1883, Great River Energy and Jamestown Parks & Recreation and the Jamestown Police Department.

Next year’s Buffalo Days will be held July 26-27, 2024.

