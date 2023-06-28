Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Jamestown Chapter of United Sportsmen awards 2 scholarships

The students receiving them are from Minnesota.

JSSP School News
June 28, 2023 at 6:53 AM

The Jamestown Chapter of United Sportsmen of North Dakota recently awarded two $1,000 scholarships to two students from Minnesota.

Sidney Olson, Rochester, Minnesota, and Levin Brandt, New Prague, Minnesota, received the scholarships.

Sidney Olson
Sidney Olson
Contributed / Jamestown Chapter of the United Sportsmen of North Dakota

Olson will be entering her second year as an undergraduate student at North Dakota State University, pursing a degree in the biological sciences. She has worked at the Mayo Clinic during the past year as a research assistant in biochemistry and molecular biology. In addition, she has done volunteer work for Camp Companion working with animal rehabilitation and rehoming.

Levin Brandt
Levin Brandt
Contributed / Jamestown Chapter of the United Sportsmen of North Dakota

Brandt will be starting his final year of studies at the University of North Dakota for a degree in fisheries and wildlife biology. He worked as a biology intern as a U.S. Department of Defense contractor at the Grand Forks Air Force Base researching bird strike management for two summers, partnering with the city of Grand Forks, the GFAFB, Smithsonian, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Geological Survey. He will intern again this summer.

Applicants were required to have completed one year of study at a North Dakota college or university, be pursuing a course of study in the biological sciences and completed a hunter safety program. Applicants were not judged solely on academic standing.

This is the 10th year that the Jamestown Chapter has appropriated funds for a scholarship program and has awarded $20,000 in scholarship aid. The member has approved continuing the program in future years. The group said it is dedicated to supporting young adults and appreciates the community support it has received during the past 36 years for its annual fundraising banquet.

