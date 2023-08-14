Jamestown Community Dog Walk set for Aug. 26 at McElroy Park

The Jamestown Community Dog Walk will be held Aug. 26 at McElroy Park in Jamestown.

Registration is $10 and is from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at McElroy Shelter #16. There will also be a Pride Picnic in the park at noon as well.

Water will be available for dogs, and all registered pets will receive a Zonta bandana.

Participants can choose one of three paths — 2 miles, 4 miles or walking the entire Buffalo Trail. Maps will be available.

The James River Humane Society will be on site with dogs available for adoption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Proceeds from this event will be split 50-50 between the Zonta Club of Jamestown and the James River Humane Society.

Orriginals, Country Acres Veterinary Clinic and Mutt Cutts are sponsoring the event.