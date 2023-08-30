Jamestown Community Foundation awards grant for pickleball courts project
The project is located next to the Meidinger Splash Park.
The Jamestown Community Foundation recently awarded a $5,000 grant to the Jamestown Parks and Recreation Foundation to assist in the construction of the new outdoor yard and court area adjacent to the Meidinger Splash Park at Two Rivers Activity Center. The grant will support the six-court pickleball court complex which also includes a project of sand volleyball courts and turf bocce courts.
The Parks Department's vision is that this new area will create a community gathering space for individuals of all ages during the warm months. Families can gather in one location to participate in multiple outdoor activities, most of which are currently not available in the community, plus the Splash Park, already in operation in the same area. Adding the sand volleyball courts at this court area will allow Jamestown Parks and Recreation to provide summer programming and leagues as well as general community use.
Local pickleball players are awaiting the completion of the outdoor pickleball courts and joined with the Community Foundation board members as they posed for the check presentation.
The Jamestown Community Foundation can be reached for information about the organization or its grant applications/guidelines by going online to
www.jamestowncommunityfoundation.com
or by contacting Barb Lang at 701-320-4570. Donations can be mailed to Jamestown Community Foundation, P.O. Box 2004, Jamestown, ND 58402.
ADVERTISEMENT