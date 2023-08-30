Jamestown Community Foundation awards grant for pickleball courts project

The Jamestown Community Foundation recently awarded a $5,000 grant to the Jamestown Parks and Recreation Foundation to assist in the construction of the new outdoor yard and court area adjacent to the Meidinger Splash Park at Two Rivers Activity Center. The grant will support the six-court pickleball court complex which also includes a project of sand volleyball courts and turf bocce courts.

The Parks Department's vision is that this new area will create a community gathering space for individuals of all ages during the warm months. Families can gather in one location to participate in multiple outdoor activities, most of which are currently not available in the community, plus the Splash Park, already in operation in the same area. Adding the sand volleyball courts at this court area will allow Jamestown Parks and Recreation to provide summer programming and leagues as well as general community use.

Local pickleball players are awaiting the completion of the outdoor pickleball courts and joined with the Community Foundation board members as they posed for the check presentation.

The Jamestown Community Foundation recently presented a grant to the Jamestown Parks and Recreation Foundation. Front row, from left: Parker Erickson, Ruth Tang and Donna Schmitz, pickleball players; Joan Morris, Paulette Ritter and Barb Lang, Jamestown Community Foundation board members; and Owen Ost and Kari Newman Ness, pickleball players. Back, from left: Chuck Erickson, pickleball player; Polly Peterson, president of the University of Jamestown; Chad Kleinknecht and Donette Rasmussen, pickleball players; and Casey Stoudt, Jamestown Community Foundation board member.<br/><br/> Contributed / Jamestown Community Foundation

The Jamestown Community Foundation can be reached for information about the organization or its grant applications/guidelines by going online to www.jamestowncommunityfoundation.com or by contacting Barb Lang at 701-320-4570. Donations can be mailed to Jamestown Community Foundation, P.O. Box 2004, Jamestown, ND 58402.

