Jamestown Community Foundation pledges funds to Arts Center campaign

The funding pledge is over two years.

JCF_Donation.jpg
The Jamestown Community Foundation announces a grant/pledge to The Arts Center for $10,000. From left: Casey Stoudt, Community Foundation board; Mindi Schmidt, executive director, The Arts Center, and Paulette Ritter, Joan Morris and Barb Lang, Jamestown Community Foundation board members.
Contributed / Jamestown Community Foundation
Today at 8:05 AM

The Jamestown Community Foundation recently made a $10,000 pledge over two years to the Jamestown Fine Arts Association toward the "Raising the Bar for the Arts" capital campaign.

The Arts Center had the opportunity to purchase the building directly west of it to renovate into critically needed additional classrooms for the Arts After School Program and to expand other arts programming desired by the community. The Arts After School Program is the cornerstone program at The Arts Center, currently serving a maximum of 15 students with a long waiting list of others wishing to attend. With the expansion, The Arts Center expects to about quadruple its capacity plus increase the number of grade levels of children served.

The Jamestown Fine Arts Association is a place where people can be engaged in the arts - whether as a visual artist, actor, writer, student, audience member or supporter.

Another newer program, the Downtown Arts Market, is a centerpiece of summer entertainment in downtown Jamestown, and people are invited to come on Thursday evenings to enjoy the free concerts.

The Jamestown Community Foundation can be reached for information about the organization or its grant applications/guidelines by going on-line to jamestowncommunityfoundation.com or by contacting Barb Lang at 701-320-4570.

Donations can be mailed to Jamestown Community Foundation, P.O. Box 2004, Jamestown, ND 58402.

