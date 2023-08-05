Jamestown First Assembly continues sermon series

Jamestown First Assembly invites people to attend its current sermon series on "Red Letter Lessons," about the greatest sermon ever preached by

the greatest preacher, Jesus Christ. The sermon is what is often referred to as the “Sermon on the Mount.” This sermon is found in Matthew 5-7.

Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church located at 1720 8th Ave. SW, Jamestown. For more information, visit www.ourheartispeople.com or call the church at 701-252-4092.