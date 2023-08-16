Jamestown First Assembly featuring comedian at Aug. 20 service

Jamestown First Assembly invites everyone to its “See You at the Park Sunday" at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. The featured guest, Christian comedian Justin Fennell, will bring laughter and a message of hope.

Bring a lawn chair. There will be a free catered picnic lunch served after the service in the green-belt past the church's parking lot. There will also be games and prizes for the whole family. For more information, contact the church office at 252-4092.