Jamestown High School begins classes on Aug. 24

Jamestown High School will begin classes on Thursday, Aug. 24. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and all students will report to their 2nd hour class at 8:30 a.m. to complete enrollment forms and receive locker assignments and device distribution. From there we will begin our Wednesday class schedule so each student gets an opportunity to get to know their teachers and courses. Below is an outline of our schedule for 2023-24; please note we will again have a late start on Wednesdays.

High School and JVCTC (M, T, TH, F)

Period 1: 8-8:55

Period 2: 9-10

Period 3: 10:05-11

Period 4A CL: 11:05-Noon

LU: Noon-12:30

Period 4B LU: 11-11:25

CL: 11:30-12:25

Period 5: 12:30-1:25

Period 6: 1:30-2:25

Period 7: 2:30-3:25

High School and JVCTC (Wednesday Schedule)

Period 1: 9:10- 9:50

Period 2: 9:55-10:35

Period 3: 10:40-11:20

Period 4A CL: 11:25-12:05

LU: 12:10-12:40

Period 4B LU: 11:25-11:55

CL: Noon-12:40

Period 5: 12:45-1:25

Period 6: 1:30-2:10

Period 7: 2:15-3:05

Student Support: 3:05-3:35

We are happy to welcome several new staff to JHS this fall. Darby Heinert will serve as the interim Principal and Brandon Bata will serve as Assistant Principal. Hannah Dockter and Tim Ranum joined our English Department, and Rachel Rackov accepted a position in the Mathematics Department as well. Two former Blue Jays returned to JHS as teachers, including Cassandra Reidburn in the History Department and Nathaniel Purcell in the Business Department. It is exciting to see our homegrown talent return to the communities where they took their first steps.

Freshmen and new student orientation will be held on Monday, Aug. 21, from 5-6:30 p.m. in the JHS theater. All members of the Class of 2027 and their parents are encouraged to attend. Those attending will hear from building administrators and counselors about policies, procedures and opportunities for the school year. After a quick meeting in the commons at 5 p.m., freshmen will follow their daily schedule cards from class to class. In each class, students and parents are invited to participate in a meet-the-teacher orientation including a brief presentation introducing the teacher and the course. CTC teachers will be located in the commons for their orientation. At 6 p.m., students and parents are invited to attend an orientation presentation in the theater with JHS administrators and counselors.

Students who are new to our district and attending JHS for the first time should plan to attend a new student orientation hosted by the JHS Student Council. The orientation will be held at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 15, new students will meet student council members in the commons and be given a tour of the building. New students and parents are also encouraged to attend the JHS orientation presentation at 6 p.m. in the theater.

Our counselors continued to fill course requests up to the last day of school in May and a number of schedules were adjusted over the summer to balance sections and accommodate for staffing changes and incomplete schedules. All schedules will go live in Power School on Aug. 10. Students who cannot see their schedule on PowerSchool are welcome to come request a paper copy on Aug. 16-17 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Also at this time, students and parents can take care of paying for busing and school lunches and purchase activity tickets. Textbooks and Chrome books will be issued by classroom teachers in the first days of school. Our staff, students and families understand that a great deal of time and resources are allocated in the registration and scheduling process. We assign teachers and courses based on the courses that students register for. For these reasons, no schedule changes will be allowed unless they are deemed necessary by our schedule committee. Schedule change requests are available in the counseling office.

Student pictures will be taken on Thursday, Aug. 31, and the picture makeup day will be Tuesday, Oct. 10. Students will receive order packets in their Period 2 class on the first day of school for those who wish to purchase. No purchase is necessary but all students need to have a photo taken for their school ID and the yearbook.

Teachers will discuss key pieces of the student handbook, and it is posted on the school website. Parents are encouraged to review the handbook for schedules and school policies.

Our school and district are devoted to meeting the needs of our learners through philosophical shifts in the name of best practices, and our staff devotes much time to honing the curriculum they write and the instruction they provide. We are excited for the 2023-2024 school year to begin as we strive to work towards the district’s mission, “Engaging students with challenging and innovative experiences to prepare them for future success.” The mission challenges all students to consider learning opportunities that will complement their future career pathways, and parents can help promote that mission through shaping conversations around short and long-term goals that support each student's future.

Parents are reminded that their student’s grades and attendance information are available online using the PowerSchool software. Please call JHS at 952-4003 after school starts if you need access to your information. Check out our website or call with questions.

Take care and go Blue Jays!