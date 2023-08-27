6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sunday, August 27

Community

Jamestown High School Choir, Band to represent community at Pearl Harbor memorial event

The students will perform at several events on Dec. 7.

JSSP School News
Today at 9:57 AM

The Jamestown High School Choir and Band, conducted by Cheryl McIntyre and Dareien Lund, will be representing North Dakota at National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Dec. 7. 2023, at Pearl Harbor. It is the 82nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

"The band and choir are pleased to be able to represent Jamestown High School and our community in this event," McIntyre said.

The group will be honoring those who served and their families and those who serve in the military for the United States. Students will have the opportunity to perform in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade, at the USS Arizona Memorial in a combined performance with other bands and choirs representing other states and at a stand-alone performance at the USS Missouri. Students will also be visiting Waikiki, Diamond Head and the Polynesian Cultural Center.

The students have been doing fundraising activities since last fall to pay for their trip to Hawaii. The Jamestown Public School Music Boosters has also been working to collect donations to lower the cost for each student involved. Any additional donations to the Jamestown Public Music Boosters are appreciated, the directors said.

