Jamestown High School Class of 1963 holds reunion
58 classmates attended the reunion.
JAMESTOWN — The 60th reunion of the JHS Class of 1963 was celebrated on Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1. Of the 195 classmates in the graduation class, 58 attended the reunion from 17 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas,
Washington and Virginia.
The celebration started with a social on Friday evening at Club 1883 (formerly the Knights of Columbus Hall). The memory of each of the 69 deceased classmates was honored with a reading of each name and a memorial
display. Attendees received 60th reunion books containing contact information for each classmate, old photos of Jamestown schools and Class of 1963 memorabilia. The book also includes information obtained by researching numerous sources to determine the specific derivation of Zee-Ka-Tow, Jamestown High School’s annual. That research indicates Zee-Ka-Tow is based on the pronunciation, in the Dakota Sioux language, of the Native American word for "the blue jay".
Memorabilia displays included a collection of Blue Jay News, candid photos of classmates, letters from former teachers, annuals from the class' sophomore, junior and senior years, booklets with contact information, etc. from the eight prior reunions, group photos from each of the class' previous reunions, an album of photos taken during the 50th reunion, and a memorial book with an obituary for each deceased classmate.
A non-competitive golf scramble was held Saturday morning at Hillcrest Golf Course. Saturday evening, prior to the buffet banquet, a group photo was taken by Mary Voight Photography of Jamestown.
Members of the JHS Class of 1963 meet for coffee at 10:30 a.m. on the second Monday of every month at The Depot Restaurant.
