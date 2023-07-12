Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Jamestown High School Class of 1963 holds reunion

58 classmates attended the reunion.

JSSP School News
July 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM
The Jamestown High School Class of 1963 held its 60th reunion recently. Pictured, from left to right, are: front row, Rickie Poseley, Sheila (Fischer) Rea, Tom Scherbenske, Anita (Wenzel) Wynes, Fran (Sahr) Kurtz, Carol (Hansted) Stilwell, Jerald Kurtz, Judy (Krueger) Woody, Bob Deuitch, Ramona Kaiser, Richard Bond, Bette (Bitz) Dobler and Jerry Sova; second row, Jeanie (Blahna) Tanata, Elliott Kabanuk, Larry Bischoff, Marlys (Suko) Carlson, Chuck Struble, Kathy (Sahr) Pratt, Shirley (Yetterboe) Gorthy, Ron Hanson, Marlys (Clemens) Wangen, Marian (Kirschenmann) Job, LeRoy Moser, Keith Wilson, Lyle Ferch, Dennis Gumke, Bob Cobean and Ray Peda; third row, Aloha Kercher, Alice (Mehring) Hareland, Judy (Mathias) Bair, Judy (Rohrer) Buchholz, Betty (Schlittenhard) Stabenow, Chuck Tinker, Jan (Oster) Thompson, Mary (Elsworth) Walker, Dave Hastings, Judy (Peterson) Hatlie, Lloyd Grasto, Lilly (Schubert) Kittsley, John Craft, Susan (Berg) Davis and David Peda, fourth row, Joe Gutensohn, Chuck Hillerson, Dave Sabinash, Bob Tabatt, DuWayne Perry, Karen (Wick) Mailloux, Denise (Tompkins) Kabanuk, Russ Senne, Wayne Bjorlie, Gerald Rudnick, Johnnie Gorthy, Stewart Ekstrom and David Glinz.<br/>
JAMESTOWN — The 60th reunion of the JHS Class of 1963 was celebrated on Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1. Of the 195 classmates in the graduation class, 58 attended the reunion from 17 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas,
Washington and Virginia.

The celebration started with a social on Friday evening at Club 1883 (formerly the Knights of Columbus Hall). The memory of each of the 69 deceased classmates was honored with a reading of each name and a memorial
display. Attendees received 60th reunion books containing contact information for each classmate, old photos of Jamestown schools and Class of 1963 memorabilia. The book also includes information obtained by researching numerous sources to determine the specific derivation of Zee-Ka-Tow, Jamestown High School’s annual. That research indicates Zee-Ka-Tow is based on the pronunciation, in the Dakota Sioux language, of the Native American word for "the blue jay".

Memorabilia displays included a collection of Blue Jay News, candid photos of classmates, letters from former teachers, annuals from the class' sophomore, junior and senior years, booklets with contact information, etc. from the eight prior reunions, group photos from each of the class' previous reunions, an album of photos taken during the 50th reunion, and a memorial book with an obituary for each deceased classmate.

A non-competitive golf scramble was held Saturday morning at Hillcrest Golf Course. Saturday evening, prior to the buffet banquet, a group photo was taken by Mary Voight Photography of Jamestown.

Members of the JHS Class of 1963 meet for coffee at 10:30 a.m. on the second Monday of every month at The Depot Restaurant.

