Jamestown Middle School welcomes new faculty

Soon classrooms will be buzzing, and the Jamestown Middle School (JMS) will be off on this year's adventure with a new group of students. JMS staff and administration are committed to the attributes inherent in successful middle grades programs and excited to provide this unique age group with educational opportunities that are developmentally responsive, challenging, empowering, and equitable. JMS strives to ensure that students are engaged in active, purposeful learning; educators are specifically prepared to work with early adolescents; curriculum is challenging and innovative; leadership is collaborative; and schools partner with families, businesses, and community groups.

New Faculty Members

Ms. Melissa Foster returns to JMS as the 7th grade life skills teacher. Ms. Foster most recently taught 1st grade at Roosevelt Elementary.

Ms. Julianna Wolff will be the new JMS choir director/6 th grade music teacher. Ms. Wolff most recently led the music department in Beach, North Dakota. She is a graduate of North Dakota State University with a bachelor’s degree in Instrumental Music Education.

Mrs. Chloe Smith will be a new Special Education Strategist at JMS. Mrs. Smith is a recent graduate of Minnesota State University Moorhead holding a B.A. in Elementary Inclusive Education with licensure in special education.

Ms. Jaye Fike will be the new 6th grade language arts teacher. She is a recent graduate of Valley City State University with a B.S. in Elementary Education.

Ms. Jalyn Helstad will be the new 6th grade math teacher. She is a recent graduate of University of Jamestown with a B.A. in Elementary Education, with a concentration in math.

Mr. Cody Jamtgaard will be the new day treatment teacher. He comes to JMS from Kulm where he taught Physical Education/Health.

Schedule Card Pick-Up

JMS parents/students may pick up schedule cards on Wednesday, Aug. 16, and Thursday, Aug. 17 . Schedule cards can be picked up at the middle school office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Food service and transportation sign-up will take place in the cafeteria area of the middle school during those same hours. If JMS families are out of town the 16th and 17th, schedule cards may be picked up at the middle school office after Aug. 17th. Schedule cards will not be available prior to Aug. 16. In addition, on Aug. 16th and 17th, JMS doors will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for students and parents to walk through the building and find their classrooms.

6th Grade Orientation

Middle school can be a confusing time, for parents as well as for their kids. Middle school students are becoming more independent yet still need parental support as much as ever.

JMS parents are invited to stay actively involved in their child’s school. Research shows that children whose parents are engaged in their education are more likely to achieve academic success. An orientation session for 6th grade students and their parents will take place the evening of Thursday, Aug. 17th, from 6-7. This orientation session will give students an opportunity to meet their teachers and tour their classrooms prior to the start of school. During this orientation, students and parents will meet with teachers, counselors and principals.

“What’s Poppin’ at JMS” Open House

Jamestown Middle School open house for students in grades six through eight, “What’s Poppin’ at JMS,” will be held Tuesday, Aug. 29th, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. JMS students will be their families’ personal tour guide to view their classrooms and meet their teachers while snacking on popcorn.