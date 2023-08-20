Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Jamestown Parks and Recreation awarded AmeriCorps funding

It received more than $43,000 in funding.

JSSP Government Events
Today at 10:43 AM

BISMARCK — The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced five projects totaling $1,495,763 were awarded AmeriCorps funding.

Among the recipients was Jamestown Parks and Recreation, which was awarded $43,422 in federal funds providing $26,615 in matching funds for 10 AmeriCorps members to provide service in the area parks throughout the summer.

Cooperstown Community Activities was awarded $91,949 in federal funds providing $92,792 in matching funds for 8 AmeriCorps members to provide service in education and healthy futures.

Also receiving funding were the Souris Basin Planning Council, $175,087 in federal funds providing $75,037; Strengthen ND, $340,750 in federal funds providing $162,523 in matching funds; United Way of Cass and Clay, $126,085 in federal funds providing $43,914 in matching funds; South East Education Cooperative Reading and Math Corps, $695,970 in federal funds providing $504,851 in matching funds; South East Education Cooperative Educator Corps, $22,500 in federal funds.

Since 1994 more than 2,500 North Dakota residents have served more than 2.8 million hours of community service in North Dakota. Additionally, AmeriCorps members leveraged

For more information, visit www.ServeND.gov.

