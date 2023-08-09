Jamestown Public School Board meeting scheduled for 2023-2024 year
This is information from The Jamestown Sun's Back to School special section.
The board meets on the first and third Monday of every month at 5:15 p.m. in the Thompson Community Room.
The schedule:
- No meeting Monday, Aug. 21, 2023
- Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023
- Monday, Sept. 18, 2023
- Monday, Oct. 2, 2023
- Monday, Oct. 16, 2023
- Monday, Nov. 6, 2023
- Monday, Nov. 20, 2023
- No meeting Monday, Dec. 18, 2023
- No meeting Monday, Jan. 15, 2024
- Monday, Feb.5, 2024
- Monday, Feb. 19, 2024
- Monday, March 4, 2024
- Monday, March 18, 2024
- Monday, April 1, 2024
- Monday, April 15, 2024
- Monday, May 6, 2024
- Monday, May 20, 2024
- Monday, June 3, 2024
- Monday, June 17, 2024
- No meeting Monday, July 15, 2024
- No meeting Monday, Aug. 19, 2024
ADVERTISEMENT