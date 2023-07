BROOKINGS, S.D. — Kenzie Carlson of Jamestown and Heather Fischer of Valley City were among students named to the dean's list for the spring semester at South Dakota State University. Carlson had a 4.0 GPA.

To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.