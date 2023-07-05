Jessie Veeder returns to Downtown Arts Market in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — Author and musician Jessie Veeder will return to headline the first Downtown Arts Market in Jamestown on Thursday, July 6.

“I love coming to (the) Jamestown arts market,” she said. “I love their arts scene there and the downtown space. It’s just a really nice community event.”

The Arts Market runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays from July 6 through Aug. 31. Admission is free.

Along with Veeder will be her father, Gene Veeder, and Mike Endrud. Gene plays guitars and harmonica and sings, and Endrud plays a dobro, a lap steel guitar.

Veeder’s daughters, Evie, 7, and Rosie, 5, are also expected to attend.

“… people kind of get to know them (her children) through my stories and podcast and writing so sometimes that’s kind of a fun thing for people to meet them and hear them sing too,” Veeder said. “I’m sure they’ll love to get up there and sing a song or two.”

Mindi Schmitz, executive director of The Arts Center which operates the Downtown Arts Market, says Veeder is a popular performer with audiences.

“She typically has a pretty large audience draw,” Schmitz said. “She writes a column for The Forum and people follow that. She is a great storyteller with her music.”

Veeder lives with her husband, Chad, and daughters on a ranch near Watford City, North Dakota.

She said on Thursday in Jamestown, she will be performing some traditional country and folk-type music that people recognize and can sing along with. They will also hear some new songs.

“I’m working on a pretty exciting project,” Veeder said. “I’m just finishing up a national album. It’s my first original album in like seven years so I’ll be playing new songs from that album and talking about them.”

Yellow Roses was recorded in Nashville and is her fifth album, featuring 12 songs of original music that reflect on rural living, Veeder said.

“... some of them have been living under my bed or in my books for over 10 years and I just finished them up and some are brand new,” Veeder said. “... I’m really excited about these songs. A lot of them tell a story and have a really honest look at what it means to make a living off the land and what it means to be in a small town, what it means to be a mother out here…”

Yellow Roses is expected to be available at the end of the summer, she said.

Jessie Veeder is preparing to release her fifth album, Yellow Roses, this year. Courtesy / Jessie Veeder

The opening act at the Downtown Arts Market is from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., followed by the headliner. The opener on Thursday, July 6, will be the Wild West Players from Frontier Village.

“I love coming to Jamestown,” Veeder said. “This community has been so good to me. I write a column every week for newspapers across the state and into Minnesota. I’ve been doing it for … like 10 years and I have a nice loyal following in the eastern part of the state. And I really appreciate it. … I just look forward to getting back to Jamestown, seeing new faces and connecting with people who come every year, and it’s just a fun night of music and celebrating the arts.”

She said the arts is one of her passions and she runs an arts council in Watford City.

“And I look to Jamestown always to see what you all are doing there because it’s kind of been a beacon for me to see what we could do in Watford City and how we can celebrate music and art in that way that you all do it so well,” she said. “So I’m happy to be a part of it (the Arts Market).”

More on the Arts Market

Look for returning and new entertainment at this year’s Downtown Arts Market.

“As in the past, we’re featuring local, regional, and actually, national artists,” Schmitz said. “We’re excited about the lineup. One thing that’s very exciting for us is on Aug. 3 we’re having the full Fargo-Moorhead Kicks Band.”

Part of the band previously performed at the Arts Market, but patrons said they wanted to see the full band, which they were able to get this season, she said.

Stick Ponies will perform on July 20, Schmitz said, which will have special meaning for The Arts Center.

“And that’s when we’re having our farewell to our longstanding artist in residence, Linda Roesch, who’s actually part of the Stick Ponies,” she said.

For the past few years, The Arts Center has partnered with the Anne Carlsen Center to bring ZOT arts to Jamestown and that will return as well.

“It’s great,” Schmitz said. “We block off the street and they do a big mural art project on the street with the folks from Anne Carlsen. .. The entire community gets involved. It’s wonderful.”

There will be a community art component to each Downtown Arts Market and The Arts Center will be open, Schmitz noted.

Artists and artisan vendors are always sought to participate, Schmitz said.

Sponsors are key to having the Arts Market each year, she said.

“We couldn’t do it without the sponsors of the businesses, organizations and individuals of Jamestown,” Schmitz said.

Umbrellas are provided but Schmitz encourages people to bring something for shade and a chair. Performances will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.

If you go

What: Downtown Arts Market

When: Thursdays, beginning July 6 through Aug. 31.

Where: Hansen Arts Park, 122 1st Ave. S, Jamestown

Admission: free

Details: Bring chairs, shade; umbrellas provided

Downtown Arts Market schedule

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, July 6-Aug. 31 (headliner listed first; openers are from 5:30-6:15 p.m.)

July 6: Jessie Veeder; Wild West Players

July 13: Heather Rae & Band; Debi Rodgers (Celtic storyteller, singer, harpist)

July 20: Stick Ponies; Linda Roesch - thank you and goodbye reception

July 27: Blue English; Oakland Grove

Aug. 3: Kicks Band of Fargo-Moorhead; Jamestown Robotics Club

Aug. 10: Jon Wayne and Ben Suchy (entire evening)

Aug. 17: Blue Wailers; ZOT Arts

Aug. 24: Sugar Gliders; Jamestown Writers Group presentations

Aug. 31: Old Friends; Top O the Stairs dance studio

