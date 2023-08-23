Kelsey Vandeberghe, Alexis Vandeberghe awarded Angus Foundation scholarships

Kelsey Vandeberghe and Alexis Vandeberghe of Cleveland, N.D. were among students awarded scholarships from the Angus Foundation at the 2023 National Junior Angus Show in Grand Island, Nebraska.

A five-member committee consisting of industry experts, Foundation board members, Angus breeders and National Junior Angus Association board members evaluates the applications. The committee considers involvement, participation, leadership, service, career goals and other criteria set forth in the scholarships’ fund agreements.

Alexis Vandeberghe was awarded the $5,000 Angus/Talon Youth Educational Learning Program Undergraduate Scholarship.

Kelsey Vandeberghe was awarded a $500 Joseph & Ruby Schaff/Schaff Angus Ranch Scholarship and a $1,000 Pat Goggins Memorial Angus Scholarship.

