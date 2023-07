RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Chayla Kuss of Woodworth is among 722 students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following commencement in May. Kuss graduated with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in animal science.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.