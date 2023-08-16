Lehr, North Dakota, student awarded $10K scholarship

MINOT — Hess Corporation honored eight North Dakota 4-H and FFA high school seniors in July as the 2023 Hess Corporation scholarship winners.

A total of $40,000 in scholarships from Hess Corporation are being awarded through the North Dakota State Fair Foundation to North Dakota students. All awardees are pursuing secondary education or training related to or in support of the community or the oil and gas industry.

Three $10,000 scholarships were awarded. Among the winners was Trenton Erbele of Lehr.

Erbele will study electrical construction at North Dakota State College of Science. While attending school, he plans on being employed at an industrial plant and then working towards being a master electrician.



The scholarship winner from the Jamestown region receiving a $2,000 award is Samantha Meehl, Oakes, who will attend Bismarck State College to major in agriculture communications.

The selection committee included the NDSF Foundation development director, representatives from the NDSF Foundation board, community leaders from across the state and 4-H/ FFA volunteers.

Seniors graduating in 2024 are encouraged to apply at www.ndstatefairfoundation.com/scholarships/