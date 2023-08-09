Lincoln Elementary School expects more than 200 students

Lincoln Elementary School is expecting an enrollment of about 220 students when school begins on Aug. 24, 2023.

The office personnel will be Sherry Schmidt, Principal; Amber Kleven, administrative assistant. The following classroom teachers for the school year are Kindergarten - Samantha Clancy and Jolynn Schumaker, 1st Grade-Laurie Traut and Heidi Walker, 2nd Grade-Molly Fritz and Candace Sedler, 3rd Grade-McKenzie Striefel and Janel Monson, 4th Grade-Elizabeth Lucy and Scott Fritz, 5th Grade-Scott Schmiedeberg and Andrew Skunberg. Our resource personnel are Instructional Strategist, Rachel Kastet, Speech/Language-TBA, Occupational Therapist, Kelly Anderson, Special Education Services-Tiffany Dawson and Hiltner, Title I-Kristi Lloyd and Lynnette Ryan, Music-Jamie Gegelman, Phy. Ed-David Beach and Kassandra Ward, Counselor-Chelsie Heichel, Librarian Nyland and library para, Melissa Carmack. Our paraprofessionals will be Emma Eslick, Lynnette Berry, Julie Hale, Paige Heib, TBA, Karla Fuchs, Cindy Gilge, Ellen Eppen, Jolene Barnick, Jodi Grugel, Kimber Evenson, Rhonda Newton and Alexis Miller. David Celley is our custodian. Jordan Schlencker and Tanya Hust are our school cooks. Kay Finch will continue to be our cashier.

In addition to the core curriculum, Lincoln students will enjoy the following activities this year: Artist-in-Residence, PTA activities, Police and Fire Department programs, lyceums, Positive Behavior Supports, Community Read, Book Fairs, and Music programs. In the area of fine arts, fifth grade students can join beginners orchestra. Fifth graders may participate in the following activities - basketball, volleyball, gymnastics, swimming, track, and children’s choir.

Students attending Lincoln will receive the same special services and programs offered in other Jamestown Public Elementary Schools. In addition, Lincoln elementary is a schoolwide Title One school which allows all students access to intensive instruction as needed. The program focuses on assisting students with reading and math. Multiple reading programs will be available for qualifying students in grades K-5. Lincoln Elementary School will continue to work with the district and school wide goals of reading and math. Consultation services will be provided by Mrs. Barton, instructional strategist.

Lincoln will continue to implement school-wide expectations with Positive Behavior Supports. Anyone entering Lincoln school will be expected to always display respectful, responsible and safe behavior. To assist with this implementation, the students and staff are divided into six different houses to enhance relationships school-wide.

All Jamestown elementary students in grades 3-5 will receive a planner. The goal is for students to learn and practice basic organizational skills in a consistent and structured way. It will also serve as a tool to increase home & school communication.

After Aug. 10, we encourage new families to call 252-0867 for an appointment to visit our school. This will give us an opportunity to meet our new families and answer questions you may have while touring the building. We will have our “Back to School” night for students and families in grades 1-5 on Tuesday, Aug. 22nd, from 5:30-7 p.m. We also will have our first Parent Teacher Association (PTA) meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15th at 5:15 for all interested parents. Hope to see you all there!

