Local TOPS Chapter celebrates anniversaries

The 27 members of TOPS #312, Jamestown, celebrated several anniversaries at their summer picnic this month. The local chapter of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) celebrated 50 years together as a weight-loss support chapter. On Jan. 19, 1973, a charter was granted to begin TOPS#312 with seven members. This year's picnic was held at the home of Julie Orr.

Arlene Bitterman and Lavina Kleese were recognized for being KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) for 10 years. They each reached their 10th year of staying within their respective goal weights and received gold pins.

Also celebrated was the 75th anniversary of National TOPS. Esther Manz founded the group in January 1948. After consulting her doctor, she gathered a small group of friends for mutual encouragement and to support each other to thinner figures and better health.

TOPS remains the same organization it started as: All about support, accountability, lasting friendships and connections, and plentiful resources. Today the group offers recipes, TOPS-talks featuring the latest from the health and inspirational community, meal planning ideas, workouts, chapter resources and more. TOPS also has an online program for people who might prefer that model or who lives too far to attend in-person chapter meetings.

Visitors are welcome to attend their first meeting free of charge. Weekly meetings take place at 9:05 a.m., with weigh-in from 8 to 9 a.m., on Thursdays at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1000 5th Ave. NE, Jamestown. Contact Eunice Sahr, current leader, for more information at 701-269-2065.

