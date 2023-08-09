Louis L'Amour Elementary School expects more than 100 students

It is with great pleasure that we welcome you to the 2023-2024 school year! All of us at Louis L’Amour Elementary School sincerely hope that everyone’s summer was full of fun and relaxation. As we begin to embark on the new school year, we are asking that you prepare for an exciting, rewarding, challenging and successful school year. Louis L’Amour Elementary School is expecting an enrollment of approximately 110 students when school begins on Aug. 24, 2023. It will be great to see both new and familiar faces!

Staff

Office personnel: Eddy Delzer, principal; Jeff Meissner, dean of students; Bonnie Mielke, secretary

Teachers: Kindergarten-Anni Stier; 1 st Grade-Heidi Flitton; 2nd Grade-Tiffany Hillstrom; 3rd Grade-Kristi Eberhardt; 4th Grade-Kristy Landenberger; 5th Grade- Bryan Edens; Speech/Language- Online Specialist; Special Education-Darla Hogue; Reading and Math Specialist-Jeana Mack; Music-Jamie Gegelman and Joan Kramlich; Phy. Ed-Cassandra Ward; Counselor-Amanda Legrey; Librarian-Jim Nyland; Instructional Coach-Mari Stilwell.

Para-professionals: Clarissa Roemmich, Audrey Veldkamp, Tammy Scouten, Morgan Bossignham, Taylor Enzminger, Cindy Sabinash, Jennifer Hoffer

Custodian: Chasta Mansavage

Cook: Liz Zink; Kitchen Assistant: Lesley Tarno

In addition to the core curriculum, Louis L’Amour students will be engaged in the following activities this year: Artist-in-Residence, PTO activities, Lyceums, Community Read, Book Fairs, and Music programs. In the area of fine arts, students in fifth grade may audition for boys’ and girls’ choir; fifth grade students have the opportunity to join beginner’s orchestra second semester and beginner’s band in the summer (before sixth grade). Fifth graders may participate in the following athletic activities: basketball, volleyball, gymnastics,

swimming, cross-country, and track. In addition to district activities, students of all grade levels at Louis L’Amour can participate in Intramurals. In the past, we have had art classes, coding, Lego League, E-Sports, yard games, and many more!

At Louis L’Amour Elementary, we will utilize Nurtured Heart Approach, a process built on the premise of developing discipline within children rather than applying discipline to them. We celebrate the greatness within each person. Our school participates in the Fruit and Veggie Snack and the Weekend Back Pack programs. If you have questions about any of the programs and activities, please call the school office. We are anticipating a marvelous school year, and we look forward to serving your child and you.

Remember, when teachers, parents, and students work together as a team, then Together Everyone Achieves More.

If you still need to register your child for the coming year, please contact Amy Neustel at the district Central Office, 252-1950. After Aug. 14th, we encourage new families to call 251-2102 for an appointment to visit

and tour our school during office hours, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. M-F. This will give us an opportunity to meet you and answer questions you may have.

Note to Kindergarten Families: The first two days of school, Aug. 24th and 25th, will be used for assessment of all students entering Kindergarten. You should have received a call to schedule an appointment; you will only come for that time on one of those two days. Regular classes for Kindergarten begin on Aug. 28th.

The PTO will meet in October to begin planning activities and projects for the coming year; we need you! Join us! More information will be passed along at Back to School Night. The PTO will be sponsoring a “Back to School” night for all students and families on August 22 nd from 4–5:30 p.m. A FREE TREAT will be served at 5:30. Information will be shared with everyone, our staff will be introduced, and teachers will inform parents and students of procedures, expectations, and routines for the coming year. You won’t want to miss it!

We hope to see you all there! You are welcome to follow our Facebook Page: Louis L’Amour Elementary for all the latest information.