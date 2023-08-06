Maasjo Sisters to perform in Valley City on Aug. 9

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The Maasjo Sisters from the Valley City and Fingal area will be sharing a variety of music starting at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the City Park Bandshell. A short dedication of the mural in the park begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by root beer floats for everyone provided by the Bridges Arts Council.

The Maasjo sisters is a local trio of sisters Sandy Maasjo, Shirley Buttke and Carol Thibeault. They live in the Valley City/Fingal area.

IThe trio began years ago quite by accident when a solo practice session turned into three-part harmony. They said they enjoy the challenge of choosing a song to cover and really making it their own. Their repertoire may include contemporary and classic country, bluegrass, gospel, alternative and even '60s music.

They perform locally and regionally at various events and venues including mini concerts, dances, weddings, festivals, street fairs, reunions, music in the park and the Nome School.

Bring a lawn chair to the event. A freewill offering is taken for the continued support of Music in the City Park Bandshell. In the event of inclement weather, the program will relocate to the Valley City State University Center for the Arts Performance Hall on the VCSU campus.

Music in the Park is sponsored by the Bridges Arts Council, Valley City Parks &

Recreation, the North Dakota Council on the Arts and individuals and businesses. For questions, call Diane at 701-840-1743, or email dksommerfeld@hotmail.com.