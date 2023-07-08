Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Marking the Fourth of July Children participated in the Great American 4th of July Kiddies Bike Parade on Tuesday, July 4, in Jamestown.

