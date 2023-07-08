Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Marking the Fourth of July

Children participated in the Great American 4th of July Kiddies Bike Parade on Tuesday, July 4, in Jamestown.

PP Kiddies Bike Parade MAIN 07042023.jpg
Children participating in the Great American 4th of July Kiddies Bike Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, arrive at McElroy Park in Jamestown.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
July 08, 2023 at 7:00 AM
PP Kiddies Bike Parade 2 07042023.jpg
Parents and children participated in the Great American 4th of July Kiddies Bike Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Jamestown.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
PP Kiddies Bike Parade 4 07042023.jpg
A child uses his feet to get his bike decorated in U.S. flags and ribbons moving forward.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
PP Kiddies Bike Parade 5 07042023.jpg
A wagon is decorated with the phrase "stitching America together" during the Great American 4th of July Kiddies Bike Parade.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
PP Kiddies Bike Parade 3 07042023.jpg
Children's bicycles were decorated in U.S. flags and colors.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
PP Kiddies Bike Parade 6 07042023.jpg
Kids visit on their way to McElroy Park in Jamestown.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun

What To Read Next
JSSP Jamestown News
Community
Great Plains Authority office closing at noon on July 25
3h ago
JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Community
Calendar for July 25-26, 2023
7h ago
Buffalo Days 2023 parade.jpg
Community
Jamestown chamber reports numbers for Buffalo Days events
21h ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
23h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
22h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media