Community

Medina Public School releases information on 2023-2024 school year

This is information from The Jamestown Sun's Back to School special section

Medina School 23.jpg
Medina Public School
Courtesy / Damon Bosch
Today at 8:24 AM

The following is information on Medina Public School included in the 2023-2024 Jamestown Sun Back to School Edition.

Superintendent: Damon Bosche

Principal: Tara Hofmann

Date school starts/ends: Aug. 17, 2023/May 16, 2024

Projected enrollment (Preschool-12th grade) 210

Special school dates: Oct. 16 and March 11— Parent Teacher Conferences; May 19--Graduation

School board members:
Rory Hoffmann, President
Jacob Hofmann, Vice President
Shawn Gefroh
Nancy Heinle-Bodvig
Jeremy Schmidt
Nolan Kartchner
Shawn Lachenmeier

Faculty:
Preschool: Wendy Reister
Kindergarten: Heidi Perleberg
1st Grade: Jessica Carlson
2nd Grade: Elizabeth Schmidt
3rd Grade: Meredith Schmidt
4th Grade: Mary Wick
5th Grade: Joey Heupel
6th Grade: Michele Cassula

Business Education/Technology Coordinator: Tammy Heinrich

Special Education: Tanya Hemmer, Jennifer Hayes

Counselor: April Foth

Title 1: Kim Hoffmann

English/Library: Faye Heupel

Science: Kaylie Hieb

Math: Wendy Waleri

Social Studies: Danny Fischer

Ag Ed/FFA Advisor: Jenny Vandehoven

Physical Education: Brett Thielges

Instrumental & Choral Music: Rochelle Bosche

Speech/Language Pathologist: Michelle Lytle

Other Staff:
Paraprofessionals: Tina Guthmiller, Jodi Dockter, Ashley Opp, Melissa Dockter,
Jodie Krapp, Brenda Wahl, Lois VanEpps, Debbie Zimmerman, Jacob Burkart

Paraprofessional/Reading Corps Tutor: DeAnn Ruff

Preschool Paraprofessional: Julie Opp

Math Corps Tutor: Becky Greer

Business Manager: Dawn Moser

Secretary: Teresa Schelske

Head Custodian: Jahleel Opp

Bus Foreman/Assistant Custodian: Ryan Anderson

Head Cook: Stephanie Wolff

Assistant Cooks: Starr Koble, Tammy Moser

District Bus Drivers: Tina Guthmiller, Brett Thielges, Dean Moser, Kurt Hayes,
Rhoda Lachenmeier, Ryan Anderson, Melissa Dockter

Just Say No Club leader: Tammy Schlecht

Curriculum changes:

New reading curriculum for elementary students

