Medina Public School releases information on 2023-2024 school year
The following is information on Medina Public School included in the 2023-2024 Jamestown Sun Back to School Edition.
Superintendent: Damon Bosche
Principal: Tara Hofmann
Date school starts/ends: Aug. 17, 2023/May 16, 2024
Projected enrollment (Preschool-12th grade) 210
Special school dates: Oct. 16 and March 11— Parent Teacher Conferences; May 19--Graduation
School board members:
Rory Hoffmann, President
Jacob Hofmann, Vice President
Shawn Gefroh
Nancy Heinle-Bodvig
Jeremy Schmidt
Nolan Kartchner
Shawn Lachenmeier
Faculty:
Preschool: Wendy Reister
Kindergarten: Heidi Perleberg
1st Grade: Jessica Carlson
2nd Grade: Elizabeth Schmidt
3rd Grade: Meredith Schmidt
4th Grade: Mary Wick
5th Grade: Joey Heupel
6th Grade: Michele Cassula
Business Education/Technology Coordinator: Tammy Heinrich
Special Education: Tanya Hemmer, Jennifer Hayes
Counselor: April Foth
Title 1: Kim Hoffmann
English/Library: Faye Heupel
Science: Kaylie Hieb
Math: Wendy Waleri
Social Studies: Danny Fischer
Ag Ed/FFA Advisor: Jenny Vandehoven
Physical Education: Brett Thielges
Instrumental & Choral Music: Rochelle Bosche
Speech/Language Pathologist: Michelle Lytle
Other Staff:
Paraprofessionals: Tina Guthmiller, Jodi Dockter, Ashley Opp, Melissa Dockter,
Jodie Krapp, Brenda Wahl, Lois VanEpps, Debbie Zimmerman, Jacob Burkart
Paraprofessional/Reading Corps Tutor: DeAnn Ruff
Preschool Paraprofessional: Julie Opp
Math Corps Tutor: Becky Greer
Business Manager: Dawn Moser
Secretary: Teresa Schelske
Head Custodian: Jahleel Opp
Bus Foreman/Assistant Custodian: Ryan Anderson
Head Cook: Stephanie Wolff
Assistant Cooks: Starr Koble, Tammy Moser
District Bus Drivers: Tina Guthmiller, Brett Thielges, Dean Moser, Kurt Hayes,
Rhoda Lachenmeier, Ryan Anderson, Melissa Dockter
Just Say No Club leader: Tammy Schlecht
Curriculum changes:
New reading curriculum for elementary students
