National Massage Championship Medalist to Run Massage Therapy Program

American Massage Championship Medalist, Jessica Irelan, is set to lead Josef’s School of Hair, Skin, and Body licensed Massage Therapy program. Irelan was the North Dakota representative at this year’s American Massage Championship in North Carolina, taking the Bronze Medal in Sports Massage and was awarded the Pioneer Award for her role as Director of the North Dakota Massage Championship. Irelan brings more than 25 years of experience as a nurse, licensed massage therapist and massage therapy teacher. She owned a successful massage business in Bismarck before relocating to Fargo to take on a new program director role with Josef’s.

