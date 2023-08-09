Montpelier Public School classes begin on Aug. 16
Montpelier Public School begins classes on Aug. 16.
Superintendent: Phil Leitner
Principal: 9-12: Phil Leitner, PK-8: Sara Wilson
Date school starts and ends:
First day of school - Aug. 16
Last day of school - May 17
Projected enrollment (grades K-12, note if other grades): 105
Special school dates:
Sept. 4 - No School - Labor Day
Sept. 28 - Dismiss at 1:45 - Parent/Teacher Conferences
Oct. 19-20 - No School - Fall Educator Conference
Nov. 10 - No School - Veterans Day Observed
Nov. 23-24 - No School - Thanksgiving vacation
Dec. 23 - Jan. 2 - No School - Christmas vacation
Jan. 15 - No School - MLK Day
Feb. 16 - No School - Presidents Day Weekend
Feb. 19 - No School - Presidents Day Weekend
Feb. 29 - Dismiss at 1:45 - Parent/Teacher Conferences
March 15 - No School - Storm Make Up Day 1
March 22 - No School - Storm Make Up Day 2
March 28 - April 1 - No School Easter Break
April 26 - No School - Storm Make Up Day 3
School board members:
Tony Roorda
Scott Harms
Robert Froehlich
Kyle Throener
Wade Dally
Abram Velenta
Brock Naze
Faculty:
PK - Charity Dosch
K - Maureen Schrader
First Grade - Mary Hilgemann
Second Grade - Julie Williams
Third and Fourth Grade - Tonya Kramer
Fifth Grade - Ryan Nelson
Fourth and Sixth Grade - Tyler Lee
Music - Kristen Lynch
Physical Education - Don Entzi
School Counselors - Mike Soulis and Phil Leitner
HS English and Title I - Heidi Bear
HS Science/Math - Ellen Fehr
HS Social Studies - Julie Leggate
HS Business/JH Math - Richard Wright
Special Education - Marla Haugen
Other staff
Business Manager - Amy Maurer
Activities Director - Richard Wright
Administrative Assistant - Melissa Marshall
Technology Coordinator - Jim Bear
Title Teacher Assistant - Tonia Kjellberg
Paraprofessional - Diane Brown
Paraprofessional - Scott Lynch
Paraprofessional - Kris Kietzman
Tital Aide - Joline Luck
Head Cook - Jodean Nelson
Bus Drivers - Stacy Peckham, Jeff DeBuck, Joline Luck, and Richard Wright
Head Custodian - Randy Henne
Assistant Custodian/Cook - Sally Dick
Physical improvements at facility: New science lab flooring; new siding, window and gutter on smartlab; new siding, window and gutter on bus garage; south windows replaced on high school; new cabinets in most elementary classrooms
