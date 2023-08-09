Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 9

Community

Montpelier Public School classes begin on Aug. 16

This is information from The Jamestown Sun's Back to School special section.

JSSP School News
Today at 7:33 AM

Montpelier Public School begins classes on Aug. 16.

Superintendent: Phil Leitner

Principal: 9-12: Phil Leitner, PK-8: Sara Wilson

Date school starts and ends:
First day of school - Aug. 16
Last day of school - May 17

Projected enrollment (grades K-12, note if other grades): 105

Special school dates:

Sept. 4 - No School - Labor Day

Sept. 28 - Dismiss at 1:45 - Parent/Teacher Conferences

Oct. 19-20 - No School - Fall Educator Conference

Nov. 10 - No School - Veterans Day Observed

Nov. 23-24 - No School - Thanksgiving vacation

Dec. 23 - Jan. 2 - No School - Christmas vacation

Jan. 15 - No School - MLK Day

Feb. 16 - No School - Presidents Day Weekend

Feb. 19 - No School - Presidents Day Weekend

Feb. 29 - Dismiss at 1:45 - Parent/Teacher Conferences

March 15 - No School - Storm Make Up Day 1

March 22 - No School - Storm Make Up Day 2

March 28 - April 1 - No School Easter Break

April 26 - No School - Storm Make Up Day 3

School board members:

Tony Roorda

Scott Harms

Robert Froehlich

Kyle Throener

Wade Dally

Abram Velenta

Brock Naze

Faculty:

PK - Charity Dosch

K - Maureen Schrader

First Grade - Mary Hilgemann

Second Grade - Julie Williams

Third and Fourth Grade - Tonya Kramer

Fifth Grade - Ryan Nelson

Fourth and Sixth Grade - Tyler Lee

Music - Kristen Lynch

Physical Education - Don Entzi

School Counselors - Mike Soulis and Phil Leitner

HS English and Title I - Heidi Bear

HS Science/Math - Ellen Fehr

HS Social Studies - Julie Leggate

HS Business/JH Math - Richard Wright

Special Education - Marla Haugen

Other staff

Business Manager - Amy Maurer

Activities Director - Richard Wright

Administrative Assistant - Melissa Marshall

Technology Coordinator - Jim Bear

Title Teacher Assistant - Tonia Kjellberg

Paraprofessional - Diane Brown

Paraprofessional - Scott Lynch

Paraprofessional - Kris Kietzman

Tital Aide - Joline Luck

Head Cook - Jodean Nelson

Bus Drivers - Stacy Peckham, Jeff DeBuck, Joline Luck, and Richard Wright

Head Custodian - Randy Henne

Assistant Custodian/Cook - Sally Dick

Physical improvements at facility: New science lab flooring; new siding, window and gutter on smartlab; new siding, window and gutter on bus garage; south windows replaced on high school; new cabinets in most elementary classrooms

