Community

Myron Sommerfeld performing at Music in the Park in Valley City

The performance is on July 19.

Myron Sommerfeld
Courtesy / Valley City Parks & Recreation
July 16, 2023 at 1:49 PM

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Valley City Parks & Recreation announced that longtime local musician Myron Sommerfeld will perform at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, in the City Park Bandshell in Valley City. Sommerfeld and the Music of the Stars Orchestra will feature swing, 1950s-'60s rock ‘n’ roll, classic country, waltzes, polkas, Latin, patriotic and sing-a-longs.

Music has been Sommerfeld’s life. He was born on a North Dakota farm where he grew up playing guitar and singing country tunes. Through the years, his music has been featured on radio, TV and recordings. The group has traveled the U.S., Canada, Germany and sailed on a 100-day cruise ship around South America.

Sommerfeld has received the Valley City State University Music Hall of Fame and Distinguished Alumnus awards. In recent years, he as been instrumental in restoring the history of Peggy Lee to Valley City.

Bring lawn chairs to this free event.

Myron Sommerfeld (center, on drums) and the Music of the Stars Orchestra will perform in Valley City on Wednesday, July 19.
Contributed / Valley City Parks &amp; Recreation

A freewill offering is taken each night for the continued support of the City Park Bandshell.
Music in the Park is sponsored by several organizations, businesses and others. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will move to the VCSU Center for the Arts.

For questions, call Diane at 701-840-1743 or email dksommerfeld@hotmail.com

