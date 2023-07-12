Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
New officers to guide TOPS members in Jamestown

The club meets weekly in Jamestown.

JSSP Club News
July 12, 2023 at 7:01 AM

Members of TOPS ND 312, Jamestown, recently named Eunice Sahr as their new chapter leader. Sahr is responsible for inspiriting and motivating members to reach and maintain their weight-loss goals through TOPS educational programs.

Other officers were also elected including Jody Toren, co-leader; Thelma Hennings, treasurer, and Danelle Hennings, secretary.

"At TOPS, we understand that losing weight is a journey," Sahr said. "It's hard for every one of us. The constant encouragement and strength from people going through the same issues helps make our chapter successful."

As a volunteer-run, nonprofit organization, TOPS Club Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) counts on caring officers in local chapters to continue the tradition of helping and supporting its members as they make healthy lifestyle changes. Founded more than 70 years ago, TOPS offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness, with thousands of chapters in the U.S. and Canada. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, meal planning, exercise and more at weekly meetings. Consistent group support, health education and recognition are all key components to successful weight management.

Weekly TOPS meetings take place at 9:05 a.m. (with weigh-in from 8 to 9 a.m.) on Thursday at St. Paul's Methodist Church, 1000 5th Ave. NE, Jamestown. Attendees should use the east entrance to the church. Visitors to a TOPS chapter are welcome to attend their first meeting free of church.

For more information on TOPS, contact Sahr at 701-269-2065.

