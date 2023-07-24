New Rockford Community Ambulance Services gets grant for soy-based tires

FARGO — North Dakota and Eddy County farmers, through their soybean checkoff dollars, are giving back to local first responders this year while promoting soy-based innovation at the same time. The North Dakota Soybean Council provided a grant to the New Rockford Community Ambulance Services for the purchase of Goodyear soy-based tires for their ambulance.

“We decided to take advantage of this opportunity because the grant helps our small-town ambulance service,” says Angie Hopfauf, manager of Community Ambulance Service of New Rockford. “A big thank you to North Dakota Soybean Council. The board’s support to local first responders is very much appreciated.”

The NDSC provided grants in its last fiscal year, up to $1,000 per organization, for the purchase of Goodyear soy-based tires. The farmer-led board of directors wanted to give back to their communities while also supporting the various uses for soybeans.

“These grants provide an excellent opportunity to give back to first responders and show off the many uses North Dakota agricultural products play in our everyday lives,” said Jeremiah Blahna, NDSC director and soybean producer from Carrington.

Since 2017, Goodyear, supported by the United Soybean Board’s soy checkoff investments, has released seven lines of tires with soybean oil compounds. The Akron, Ohio-based company has increased its use of soybeans by 73% since 2018, according to the company, and pledged to fully replace all of its petroleum-driven oils with soybean oil by 2040.

Eddy County produced 2.55 million bushels of soybeans in 2022. Farmers in the county planted 74,100 acres and harvested 73,0000 acres of soybeans.

“The soy checkoff continues to conduct research and partner with industry to find new ways to utilize soybean oil,” says Shireen Alemadi, NDSC outreach and education coordinator. “With these grants, we’re able to help the promotion of our soybeans, but most importantly, help our community, which is very rewarding.”