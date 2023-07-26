Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

New York Kammermusiker holding concert in Ellendale

The group will also perform in Fargo, Wahpeton and Moorhead, Minnesota.

Kammermusker 23.jpg
The New York Kammermusiker will perform in Ellendale, N.D., on Friday, Aug. 4. Performances are also scheduled in Fargo, Wahpeton and Moorhead, Minnesota.
Contributed / Ilonna Pederson
Today at 1:57 PM

FARGO — The New York Kammermusiker will return to North Dakota for the group’s 16th annual Winds of Change Concert series. Concerts are planned in several North Dakota cities, including Ellendale.

The concert in Ellendale will be on Friday, Aug. 4, at the Ellendale Opera House. A meet-and-greet from 3 to 5 p.m. will be followed by the concert at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Formed in 1969 by North Dakota native Ilonna Pederson, this non-profit organization seeks to reintroduce the instruments and the music of the double-reed band to modern audiences. The group prepares modern scores from long-neglected musical manuscripts that it discovers during extensive research. The small, double-reed chamber music ensemble will be at the Ellendale location.

Other North Dakota performances by the group are planned in Fargo and Wahpeton and in Moorhead, Minnesota.

The New York Kammermusiker travels the world presenting a wide range of double-reed music, from the Renaissance era through Contemporary periods. This group is known for its experimental and improvisatory performances — often performing music written for its own unique sound. The members of the ensemble have been performing regularly for 54 years.

