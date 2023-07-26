North Dakota 4-H shooting sports teams place in national championship

North Dakota’s 4-H shooting sports archery team placed third and the shotgun team placed 14th in the 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska.

This year was the largest competition in the event’s 23-year history. Teams from 42 states and 718 athletes met to test their skills. The contest is a three-day competition with youth ages 14 to 18 competing in a different event in their division each day.

The top three scorers on the state championship team qualified to participate in the national event. The individual state champion also joins the state championship team if not already a member.

Members of the North Dakota archery team were Bennet Schuler, Hatley Hetletved and Kadin Beneke from Morton County and Trace Christ from Stutsman County. Members of the shotgun team were Josh Entzel, Jack Gebhardt and Kaden Schafer from Morton County and Ty Awender from Dickey County.

The national archery competition had 111 archers with 32 teams. In the individual standings, Schuler finished third place overall and was national field archery champion. Beneke placed 14th, Hetletvedt placed 36th and Christ placed 62nd.

The national shotgun competition had 131 competitors with 34 teams. In the individual standings, Awender placed 19th, Entzel placed 49th, Schafer placed 66th and Gebhardt placed 81st.

Jamestown area 4-H'ers placings were:

Day 1

The North Dakota archery team placed sixth in Federation Internationale de Tir a l’Arc archery. Individual placements for Jamestown area 4-H'ers.



Christ – 63rd with a score of 620

The North Dakota shotgun team placed 15th in sporting clays. Individual placements were:

Awender – 37th with a score of 65

Day 2The archery team placed first in field archery. Individual placements were:



Christ – 66th with a score of 244

The shotgun team finished 14th in skeet. Individual placements were:

Awender – 13th with a score of 97

Day 3

The archery team placed third in 3-D archery. Individual placements were:



Christ – 53rd with a score of 215

The shotgun team finished 8th in trap. Individual placements were:

Awender – 19th with a score of 93

Full results are available at https://4h.unl.edu/shooting-sports/national-results-images .

Shooting sports is sponsored by Scheels, a supporter of the North Dakota 4-H Foundation.

