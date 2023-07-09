Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Oakland Grove to perform at Music at the Park in Valley City on July 12

The performance is free; a freewill offering will be taken to benefit the City Park Bandshell.

Music in the Park 12.jpg
Oakland Grove, consisting of, from left, Dave, Maggie and John Gassmann, will perform in Valley City on Wednesday, July 12.
Courtesy / Jamestown Parks & Recreation
July 09, 2023 at 1:10 PM

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — On Wednesday, July 12, Music in the Park will feature “Oakland Grove,” a family from Valley City. The group will perform at 7:15 p.m. at the City Park Bandshell, bringing a variety of music.

Oakland Grove is a family-friendly variety cover band, offering music for every generation. The mother-father-son trio plays a wide variety of classic rock, old and new country, blues and rock 'n roll including some of the most popular songs recorded over the past seven decades.

Percussionist John Oakland has been singing and playing drums with his parents since age 7. He is a graduate of St. Catherine elementary school in Valley City and will start the seventh grade in the fall at Valley City Public Schools.

Guitarist Dave Oakland began his musical career at the age of 12 with high school bands including the Squires and the Honest Truth. As a young man, he found his calling as a professional musician. He performed and traveled the tri-state region for decades with the bands Lone Tree, Clockwork, Deliverance and FIRE.

Keyboardist Maggie (Gassmann) Oakland, originally from rural Valley City, joined Dave in FIRE in 2004. The couple married in 2006 and their son John was born in 2011.

MORE EVENTS

A freewill offering is taken each night for the continued support of the City Park Bandshell. In the event of inclement weather, the program will relocate to the Valley City State University Center for the Arts.

Music in the Park is sponsored by the, Bridges Arts Council, Valley City Parks & Recreation, North Dakota Council on the Arts and businesses and individuals. For questions, call Diane at 701-840-1743, or email dksommerfeld@hotmail.com

