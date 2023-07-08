Open Class winners named from Stutsman County Fair

There were 902 total entries in the Open Class at the Stutsman County Fair in the Agricultural and Home and Hobby departments. The following are the winners. Winners are compiled from judges’ results.

AGRICULTURAL

WHEAT

Any hard red spring wheat: First, Harvey Messer; second, Hunter Krapp; third, Lilly Krapp

RYE & FLAX

Any rye: First, Adam Krapp; second, Daisy Krapp; third, Evan Krapp

CORN, SUNFLOWER, GRASS & LEGUME

Field corn, 6 stalks: First, Emmi Odenbach; second, Daisy Krapp; third, Lilly Krapp

Brome grass: First, Adam Krapp

Alfalfa, 1st cut: First, Jordan Jensen

Alfalfa, 2nd cut: First, Daisy Krapp

Sweet clover: First, Lilly Krapp; second, Adam Krapp

Soybeans: First, Adam Krapp; second, Molly Krapp; third, Harvey Messer

Any other field crop: First, Harvey Messer; second, Daisiy Krapp; third, Hunter Krapp

Best cultivated crop: Adam Krapp

HARVESTED GRAIN

Wheat: First, Adam Krapp

Any other grain: First, Adam Krapp; second, Molly Krapp; third, Evan Krapp

HOBBY DEPARTMENT

FRUIT

Apple, 6: First, Phyllis Schuler; second, Carol Kachel; third, Gloria Jones

Cherries, 12 any kind: First, Maddy Tyson; second, Gloria Jones

Grapes, ½ pint: First, Sara Jensen

Plums, green, 6: First, Robert Stiles; second, Gloria Jones

Raspberries, ½ pint: First, Robert Stiles

Juneberries, ½ pint: First, Gloria Jones

Chokecherries, 1/2 pint: First, Gloria Jones

Any other fruit: First, Sara Jensen; second, Gloria Jones

VEGETABLES

Asparagus, 6 spears: First, Gloria Jones

Beans, green, string, 6 pods: Second, Heidi Tyson

Cucumber, 2, ½” stem: First, Chris Neys

Dill heads, 3: First, Gloria Jones

Garlic, 3, roots on, 6-8” tops: First, Maddy Tyson

Lettuce, leaf, 3 plants: First, Heidi Tyson; second, Phyllis Schuler; third, Maddy Tyson

Six green table onions: First, Gloria Jones

Three white mature onions: First, Sara Jensen; second, Terry Hochhalter

Three yellow mature onions: First, Chris Neys

Parsley, 3 plants: First, Sara Jensen

Potatoes (red), 4: First, Chris Neys

Any other potato, 4: First, Chris Neys

Radish, any other 6: First, Gloria Jones

Radish, round 6: First, Gloria Jones

Rhubarb, 6 stalks in one bunch: First, Gloria Jones; second, Chris Neys; third, Barb Hill

Tomatoes, cherry or grape, 6: First, Sara Jensen

Tomatoes, 6, Any Other: First, Sara Jensen

Any other vegetable: First, Gloria Jones

Best Adult Vegetable/Fruit: Gloria Jones

Best Adult Onion: Gloria Jones

Best Adult Potato: Chris Neys

JUNIOR DIVISION

AGES 16 & UNDER

GARDEN CLASS J

FRUIT

Apples, 6: First, Noah Babcock; second, Jordan Jensen

Cherries, 12: First, Miah Tyson; second, Will Tyson; third, Katie Tyson

Juneberries, 1/2 pint: First, Miah Tyson

Any other fruit: First, Will Tyson; second, Aliyah Tyson

VEGETABLES

Lettuce, leaf, 3 plants: First, Will Tyson; second, Katie Tyson

Peas, 6 pods: First, Aliyah Tyson

Potato, 4: First, Katie Tyson; second, Will Tyson; third, Miah Tyson

Rhubarb, 6 stalks: First, Ainsly Wolsky; second, Noah Babcock

Any other vegetable: First, Miah Tyson

Best Junior Vegetable/Fruit: Miah Tyson

Best Junior Potato: Katie Tyson

FLOWERS

ADULT CLASS F

Bachelor Button, 6 blooms: First, Phyllis Schuler, second, Mary Jane Westerhausen

Columbine, 3 stems: First, Chris Neys; second, Phyllis Schuler

Corsage (silk): First, Debra Tompkins

Daisies, Common, Oxeye, 5 blooms: Second, Julie Orr

Daisies, Shasta, 5 blooms, no common: First, Carol Kachel

Delphiniums, 3 spikes: First, Chris Neys; second, Carol Kachel

Dianthus, 3 stems: Second, Mary Jean Westerhausen

Lily Day, 1 stem: First, Mary Jean Westerhausen; second, Gloria Jones; third, Julie Orr

Any other lily, 1 stem: First, Chris Neys; second; Gloria Jones; third, Julie Orr

Marigolds, small, 5 blooms: First, Carol Kachel; second, Debbie Holmes; third, Sara Jensen

Marigolds, large, 5 blooms: First, Chris Neys

Pansies, 7 blooms: First, Sara Jensen; second, Chris Neys

Pansies entered by Sara Jensen received a blue ribbon at the Stutsman County Fair. Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

Peonies, 3 stems: First, Sara Jensen

Snap dragons, 5 stems: First, Carol Kachel; second, Gloria Jones

Any other flower, stem, large, over 2” diameter: First, Gloria Jones; second, Sara Jensen

Any other flower, stem, small, under 2” diamester: First, Gloria Jones; second, Sara Jensen; third, Carol Kachel

Fresh bouquet, full size: First, Carol Jensen; second, Gloria Jones

Fresh bouquet, miniature: First, Gloria Jones; second, Carol Jensen; third, Julie Orr

Fresh flower arrangement, buffet: First, Sherri Brown; second, Julie Orr

Native prairie arrangement: First, Gloria Jones; second, Kathy Zaun

Silk arrangement: First, Debbie Holmes

Potted green plant, no cactus 8” diam. pot: First, Carol Jensen

Best Adult Flower: Carol Jensen

JUNIOR DIVISION

AGES 16 & UNDER

GARDEN CLASS J

FLOWERS

Daisies, 5 blooms, no common: First, Noah Babcock

Dianthus, 3 stems: Second, Katie Tyson; third, Aliyah Tyson

Fairy garden: First, Ainsly Wolsky; second, Tenly Wolsky

Lily any other, 1 stem: First, Rhian Lueck; second, Emry Lueck

Marigolds, 5 blooms: First, Rhian Lueck; second, Emry Lueck; third, Noah Babcock

Rose bowl: First, Noah Babcock

Other flowers: First, Markell Lueck; second, Emry Lueck; third, Noah Babcock

Native prairie arrangement: First, Ainsly Wolsky

Mini bouquet, under 7”- to age 10: First, Tenly Wolsky

Mini bouquet - age 11-16: Second, Aliyah Tyson

Fresh flower arrangement (to age 10): First, Ainsly Wolsky; second, Katie Tyson

Potted green plant, 8” diameter pot: First, Ainsly Wolsky; second, Jordan Jensen

Best Junior Flower: Ainsly Wolsky

ADULT DIVISION

CLASS A

FOOD

YEAST BREAD

White bread: First, Heidi Tyson; second, Maddie Tyson; third, Debbie Holmes

Dark wheat bread: Second, Debbie Holmes

Any bread machine bread: First, Deb Klose; second, Nick Kurtz; third, Heidi Tyson

White buns: First, Colleen Torgerson; second, Andrea Christianson; third, Delores Peterson

Dark buns: First, Heidi Tyson; second, Jackie Readel

Fancy rolls: First, Delores Peterson

Cinnamon rolls: First, Colleen Torgerson; second, Jackie Readel

Caramel rolls: First, Delores Peterson; second, Colleen Torgerson; third, Andrea Christianson

Kuchen ¼ piece 9” kuchen: First, Troy Herberholz; second, Jackie Readel

Best In Adult Yeast Bread: Deb Klose

QUICK BREAD

Banana bread: First, Nicole Mosolf; second, Heidi Tyson; third, Alannah Valenta

Corn bread: First, Debbie Holmes

Pumpkin bread: First, Debbie Holmes; second, Nicole Haugen

Fruit muffins: First, Deb Klose; second, Heidi Tyson; third, Debbie Holmes

Coffee cake: Second, Gloria Jones

Best Adult Yeast & Quick Bread: Deb Klose

CAKES

Chocolate cake, not iced: First, Debbie Holmes; second, Raquel Heinle; third, Alannah Valenta

Light cake, not iced: Third, Debbie Holmes

Any other cake, not iced: First, Chris Neys; second, Gloria Jones; third, Debbie Holmes

Chocolate layer cake, iced: First, Debbie Holmes; second, Irene Mautz; third, Judy Friesz

Light layer cake, iced: First, Debbie Holmes

Any other layer cake, iced: First, Debbie Holmes

Chocolate cupcakes, not iced: First, Deb Klose; third, Debbie Holmes

Decorated cupcakes: First, Raquel Heinle

Angel food cake, not iced: First, Barb Hill; second, Jackie Readel; third, Raquel Heinle

Decorated cake, no foam cake forms: Second, Andrea Christianson

Cheesecake, ¼: First, Lani Champagne; second, Raquel Heinle

Best In Adult Cake: Raquel Heinle

COOKIES

Chocolate chip: First, Alannah Valenta; second, Alexis Fettig; third, Heidi Tyson

Chocolate chip: First, Heather Wiedel; second, Debbie Holmes; third, Alannah Valenta

Filled: First, Raquel Heinle; second, Lori Stiefel; third, Chris Neys

Ginger: First, Judy Scherbenske; second, Deb Klose; third, Debbie Holmes

Oatmeal: First, Maddy Tyson; second, Chris Neys; third, Judy Scherbenske

Peanut butter: First, Debbie Holmes; second, Heidi Tyson; third, Nicole Haugen

Pressed or molded: First, Gloria Jones

Raisin: First, Chris Neys; second, Alannah Valenta; third, Kathy Steiner

Sugar: First, Heather Wiedel; second, Jackie Readel

Unbaked: First, Chris Neys; second, Raquel Heinle; third, Debbie Holmes

Gluten free cookie: First, Alexis Fettig

Brownies: First, Nicole Haugen; second, Deb Klose; third, Gayle Frey

Unbaked bar: First, Alannah Valenta; second, Nicole Haugen; third, Judy Scherbenske

Fruit bar: First, Debbie Holmes; second, Heidi Tyson; third, Deb Klose

Any other bar: First, Heidi Tyson; second, Maddy Tyson

Best In Adult Cookie/Bar: Debbie Holmes

PIE

One crust pie: First, Chris Neys; second, Troy Herberholz; third, Debbie Holmes

Two crust pie: First, Paul Lee; second, Chris Neys

Best Pie: Chris Neyes

CANDY

Caramels: First, Raquel Heinle

Fudge: First, Debbie Holmes

Other fudge: First, Raquel Heinle; second, Alexis Fettig; third, Debbie Holmes

Chocolates, homemade: First, Gloria Jones; second, Lori Stiefel; third, Debbie Holmes

Molded candy including mints: First, Gloria Jones; third, Chris Neys

Best In Adult Candy: Raquel Heinle

CANNED GOODS

VEGETABLES

Beans: First, Chris Neys; second, Kathy Steiner; third, Lisa Blaskowski

Beets: First, Terry O’Meara; second, Chris Neys

Sauerkraut: First, Lisa Blaskowski; second, Ryan Olson

Tomatoes: First, Jackie Readel; second, Ryan Olson; third, Gloria Jones

Tomato juice: First, Gloria Jones; second, Lisa Blaskowski; third, Chris Neys

Tomato, spaghetti or pizza sauce: First, Gloria Jones; second, Ryan Olson; third, Lisa Blaskowski

Salsa: First, Gloria Jones; second, Kathy Steiner; third, Heid Tyson

Other vegetables: First, Gloria Jones

Soup, any kind, homemade: First, Gloria Jones; second, Kathy Steiner; third, Terry O’Meara

Best In Adult Vegetables: Gloria Jones

PICKLES

Beet: First, Chris Neys; second, Lisa Blaskowski; third, Gloria Jones

Dill: First, Gloria Jones; second, Heidi Tyson; third, Ryan Olson

Relish: First, Lisa Blaskowski; second, Heidi Tyson

Sweet Cucumber: First, Heidi Tyson

Zuchhini pickles or relish: First, Cassidy Williams

Any other pickles, canned/sealed: First, Gloria Jones; second, Ryan Olson; third, Chris Neys

Refrigerator (jar): First, Terry O’Meara; second, Lisa Blaskowski

Best Of Adult Pickles: Gloria Jones

FRUIT

Apples: First, Gloria Jones

Applesauce: First, Terry O’Meara; second, Chris Neys; third, Gloria Jones

Cherries: First, Chris Neys

Peaches: First, Chris Neys; second, Terry O’Meara; third, Gloria Jones

Plums: First, Gloria Jones

Any other fruit: First, Lori Stiefel; second, Dawn Flaig

Fruit juice – any kind: First, Gloria Jones; second, Terry O’Meara

Best Of Fruits: Chris Neys

Arlie Lind's chair entry in the Wood Craft, constructed category received first place and Best Adult Woodwork in Home and Hobby at the Stutsman County Fair.

MEAT

Sausage: First, Terry Hochhalter; second, Kevin Windish

Fish: First, Terry Hochhalter

Jerky: First, Jamen Windish; second, Emmi Odenbach

Pepper sticks: First, Jamen Windish; second, Kevin Windish

Best Adult Meat: Terry Hochhalter

JAM & JELLY

Plum jam: First, Maddy Tyson; second, Heidi Tyson

Raspberry jam: First, Chris Neys; second, Gloria Jones

Strawberry jam: First, Gloria Jones

Blended or other jam: First, Heidi Tyson; second, Barb Hill; third, Gloria Jones

Apple or crabapple jam: First, Heidi Tyson; second, Terry O’Meara; third, Gloria Jones

Plum jelly: First, Heidi Tyson; second, Gloria Jones; third, Maddy Tyson

Chokecherry jelly: Second, Terry O’Meara

Blended or other jelly: First, Maddy Tyson; second, Heidi Tyson; third, Gloria Jones

Fruit butter-any kind: First, Heidi Tyson

Best Of Jelly/Jam: Heidi Tyson

JUNIOR DIVISION

CLASS A

FOOD

AGES 5-7

Muffins, fruit, 2: First, Amelia Haugen

Unbaked bar: Second, Tavis Williams

Unbaked cookies: First, Brylee Chadwick; second, Miya Corell; third, AJ Kramlich

Best In Food: Brylee Chadwick

AGES 8-11

Yeast bread, 1 pound loaf, 2 pcs, wrapped: First, Will Tyson; second, Katie Tyson

Bread machine bread, wrapped: First, Will Tyson; second, Katie Tyson

Yeast buns, 2 any kind: First, Will Tyson; second, Katie Tyson

Quick bread, 1 small loaf: First, Katie Tyson; second, Oliva Haugen; third, Rhian Lueck

Muffins, fruit: First, Will Tyson

Muffins, 2 any kind: First, Katie Tyson; second, Olivia Haugen; third, Will Tyson

Cake: First, Evelyn Haugen

Cupcakes: First, Olivia Haugen; second, Evelyn Haugen; third, Payson Lueck

Brownies: First, Madeline Haugen; second, McKenna Lipetzky

Fruit or vegetable bar: First, Madeline Haugen

Unbaked bar: First, Evelyn Haugen; second, Katie Tyson; third, Avery Larson

Chocolate chip cookies: First, Rhian Lueck; second, Payson Lueck

Oatmeal cookies: First, Brinley Bear; second, Katie Tyson; third, Avery Larson

Peanut butter cookies: First, Olivia Haugen; second, Payson Lueck; third, Rhian Lueck

Sugar cookies: First, Payson Lueck

Unbaked cookies: First, Lorenzo Collazo

Candy, any kind: First, Brinley Bear; second, Payson Lueck; third, Katie Tyson

Jam: First, Katie Tyson

Jelly: First, Will Tyson; second, Katie Tyson

Fruit leather: First, Will Tyson; second, Katie Tyson

Best In Food: Madeline Haugen

AGES 12-16

Yeast bread, 1 pound loaf, 2 pcs, wrapped: First, Miah Tyson

Bread machine bread: First, Miah Tyson; second, Aliyah Tyson

Yeast buns, 2 any kind: First, Miah Tyson

Quick bread, 1 small loaf: First, Aliyah Tyson; second, Noah Babcock; third, Markell Lueck

Muffins, 2 any kind: First, Aliyah Tyson

Cupcakes: First, Natalie Haugen; second, Markell Lueck

Brownies: First, Jacie Bear; second, Emry Lueck

Fruit or vegetable bar: First, Emmi Odenbach

Unbaked bar: First, Aliyah Tyson; second, Natalie Haugen; third, Cayson Collazo

Chocolate chip cookies: First, Emmi Odenbach; second, Markell Lueck; third, Aliyah Tyson

Oatmeal cookies: First, Noah Babcock; second, Jacie Bear; third, Aliyah Tyson

Peanut butter cookies: First, Miah Tyson; second, Jaci Bear; third, Emry Lueck

Sugar cookies: First, Miah Tyson; second, Markell Lueck; third, Jacie Bear

Unbaked cookies: Third, Jacie Bear

Candy, any kind: First, Miah Tyson; second, Emry Lueck

Jam: First, Cassidy Williams; second, Miah Tyson

Jelly: First, Aliyah Tyson; second, Miah Tyson

Canned pickle: Second, Cassidy Williams

Fruit leather: First, Miah Tyson; second, Aliyah Tyson

Best In Food: Emmi Odenbach

People check out entries such as rhubarb, tomatoes, garlic and more at the Stutsman County Fair. Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

CLOTHING

Sleepwear: First, Judy Scherbenske

Hat: First, Carol Jensen

Scarf: Second, Carol Jensen

Bib: First, Judy Scherbenske, third, Tina Busche

Any other garment: First, Carol Jensen; second, Judy Scherbenske

Fashion accessory: First, Carol Jensen

Hand bag or tote bag – handmade: First, Deb Klose; second, LIsa Blaskowski; third, Carol Jensen

Childs sleepwear: Second, Judy Scherbenske

Childs sportswear: Second, Judy Scherbenske

Best Sewing Technique: Deb Klose

HOME FURNISHINGS

Pillow: First, Deb Klose; third, Tina Busche

Pillow case: Second, Judy Scherbenske; third, Tina Busche

Other decorated dish towel: First, Judy Scherbenske; second, Carol Jensen; third, Judith Lonnberg

Any kitchen fingertip towel: Second, Judy Scherbenske

Tablecloth - any size: First, Tina Busche

Table runner: First, Deb Klose; second, Debra Tompkins; third, Deb Graves

Placemat - any kind: Second, Debra Tompkins; third, Tina Busche

Pot holders (2): First, Carol Jensen

Appliance cover (kitchen): Second, Judy Scherbenske

Rug, any kind: Second, Phyllis Schuler

Blanket: First, Judy Scherbenske; third, Tina Busche

Recycled: First, Phyllis Schuler; second, Audrey Horsager; third, Carol Jensen

Best In Home Furnishings: Phyllis Schuler

People look at a display with items entered in the Open Class of the Stutsman County Fair. Items ranging from art to quilts were on display. Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

QUILTS

Applique, mixed, special techniques: First, Debra Tompkins

Holiday table runner or topper: First, Judith Lonnberg

Recycled fabric: First, Mary Geffre

Pieced and quilted – by the exhibitor on either a home sewing machine or longarm/midarm (entirely constructed by one person): First, Debra Tompkins

Pieced - by the exhibitor, quilted by another individual (constructed by two persons): First, Deb Klose; second, Gloria Morlock; third, Patsy Klose

Best Adult Quilt: Deb Klose

JUNIOR QUILT

AGES 12-16

Quilt pieced by exhibitor quilted by another (2 persons): First, Emmi Odenbach

Best Junior Quilt: Emmi Odenbach

SEWING

AGES 5-7

Any other sewing: Second, Brylee Chadwick

AGES 8-11

Any other sewing: Second, Kenzie Hoovestol

Fashion accessory: Second, McKenna Lipetzky

Pillow case: First, Evelyn Haugen

AGES 12-16

Skirt or jumper: Second, Emmi Odenbach

Any other sewing: First, Emmi Odenbach

Best Jr. Sewing Technique: Evelyn Haugen

AFGHANS

Crocheted in one piece: Second, Amish Glinz; third, Debbie Holmes

Crocheted in blocks/strips: First, Judith Lonnberg; second, Dixie Supler; third, Debbie Holmes

Baby afghan, crocheted: First, Dixie Supler; second, Debbie Holmes

Best Afghan: Dixie Supler

CROCHETING

Doily under 14”: First, Phyllis Schuler; second, Martha Bjorgaard

Centerpiece over 14”: First, Phyllis Schuler

Cap: First, Dixie Supler

Cape, shawl or stole: First, Amish Glinz

Dish cloth/towel: First, Dixie Supler; second, Martha Bjorgaard

Neck scarf: First, Judith Lonnberg

Pot holder: First, Dixie Supler; second, Martha Bjorgaard

Shell or vest: First, Dixie Supler

Filet crochet: First, Debra Tompkins

Any other crochet item: First, Amish Glinz; second, Dixie Supler; third, Anna Daschle

Pillow: First, Debbie Holmes

Coaster or Scrubbie: First, Dixie Supler

Craft item: First, Julene Steidl; second, Dixie Supler

Best Crocheted Item: Phyllis Schuler

HAND KNITTING

Cap: First, Dixie Supler

Dish cloth/towel: Second, Debra Tompkins

Mittens or gloves: Second, Judith Lonnberg

Shell or vest: Second, Carrie Roemmich

Slippers or socks; First, Judith Lonnberg

Best Knit Item: Judith Lonnberg

CROSS STITCH

Counted cross stitch picture, large (over 11x14” mat opening): First, Debbie Holmes

Counted cross stitch picture, medium (8x8” through 11x14” mat opening): First, Debbie Holmes

Counted cross stitch picture, small (under 8x8” mat opening): Second, Debbie Holmes

EMBROIDERY

Embroidered pillow case: First, Phyllis Schuler; second, Debbie Holmes

Embroidered dish towel: First, Phyllis Schuler; second, Debra Tompkins; third, Tina Busche

Any other embroidery, not framed: First, Debra Tompkins

MISC. NEEDLEWORK

Tatted item: First, Debra Tompkins

Felting: First, Patsy Klose; second, Julene Steidl

Best Needlework: Phyllis Schuler

JUNIOR NEEDLEWORK

AGES 8-11

Any embroidered item: First, Katie Tyson

Any cross stitch: First, Evelyn Haugen

AGES 12-16

Any crocheted item: Second, Jazmyn Zaun

Any knit item: Second, Jazmyn Zaun

Any embroidered item: First, Aliyah Tyson

Best Junior Needlework: Aliyah Tyson

CLASS C

CRAFTS

Basket, hand made: First, Valenta Erbele; second, Dixie Supler

Bead craft item: Second, Pat Calvert

Christmas item, non-needlework: First, Judy Scherbenske; second, Pat Calvert; third, Darnel Carlson

Christmas stocking: First, Judy Scherbenske

Decorated shirt: Second, Maddy Tyson

Decoupage item: Second, Judy Scherbenske

Doll blanket: First, Judy Scherbenske

Holiday other than Christmas: Second, Nick Kurtz; third, Alexis Fettig

Holiday ornament: Third, Nichole Mosolf

Jewelry: First, Martha Bjorgaard; second, Nichole Mosolf; third, Carol Jensen

Latch hook item: Second, Nichole Mosolf

Plastic canvas item: Third, Dixie Supler

Toy, stuffed: Second, Dixie Supler; third, Anish Glinz

Wall hanging, needlework: First, Dixie Supler; second, Gerald Champagne

Wreath or swag: First, Debbie Holmes

Yarn craft: First, Dixie Supler; second, Darnel Carlson

Item made by special needs person: First, Nick Kurtz; second, Keren Bengtson; third, LeRoy Dallman

Rock painting (6”x6” max): First, Darnel Carlson

Animal wear for pets: Second, Carrie Roemmich

Scrapbook page - 12”x12”: First, Maddy Tyson

Leather craft: Second, Carol Jensen

Toy, handmade other than wood: Third, Maddy Tyson

Craft made of recycled product no larger than 24”x24”: First, Carol Jensen; second, Valenta Erbele; third, Lani Champagne

Diamond painting, framed, 24”x24” max: First, Debbie Holmes; second, Skylar Lux; third, Donna Fischer

Best in adult craft: Carol Jensen

JUNIOR CRAFTS

AGES 5-7

Bead craft: Third, Paislee Iverson

Christmas item, small: First, Tavis Williams; second, Miya Corell; third, Paislee Iverson

Decorated ready-made doll or toy: Second, Tavis Williams

Holiday other than Christmas: First, Tavis Williams; second and third, Brylee Chadwick

Jewelry: Second, Brylee Chadwick; third, Miya Corell

Handmade greeting card: First, Amelia Haugen; second, Tavis Williams; third, AJ Kramlich

Plastic canvas item: Second, Brylee Chadwick; third, Paislee Iverson

Pot holder: Second, Ethan Lipetzky

Refrigerator magnet: Second, Tavis Williams

Rock painting (6”x6” max): Third, Tavis Williams

Suncatcher: Second, Tavis Williams; third, Paislee Iverson

Craft, made of recycled product, no later than 24”x24”: First, Ainsly Wolsky; second, Tavis Williams; third, Brylee Chadwick

Diamond painting, framed, 24”x24” max: Second, Tavis William; third, Ethan Lipetzky

Artwork of various types lines a shelf in the Russ Melland building that was entered in the Home and Hobby Department of the Stutsman County Fair.

AGES 8-11

Bead craft: Second, Will Tyson; third, Katie Tyson

Christmas item, small: Second, Lorenzo Collazo

Decorated ready-made doll or toy: Second, Katie Tyson; third, Lorenzo Collazo

Decorated shirt: First, Tenly Wolsky; second, Macie Fettig; third, Will Tyson

Decoupage item: Second, Olivia Haugen

Holiday other than Christmas: Third, Lorenzo Collazo

Jewelry: Second, Lorenzo Collazo

Handmade greeting card: Third, Madeline Haugen

Plastic canvas item: Third, Evelyn Haugen

Potholder: Third, Evelyn Haugen

Towel, decorated: First, Tenly Wolsky; second, Will Tyson

Wall hanging, needlework: Second, Miya Corell; third, Tavis Williams

Rock painting (6”x6” max size): Third, Katie Tyson

Suncatcher: First, Katie Tyson; second, Lorenzo Collazo

Craft made of recycled product no later than 24”x24”: Second, Tenly Wolskky; third, Lorenzo Collazo

Diamond painting, framed, 24”x4” max: First, Olivia Haugen; second, Evelyn Haugen; third, Madeline Haugen

AGES 12-16

Bead craft: Second, Miah Tyson; third, Aliya Tyson

Decorated ready-made doll or toy: Third, Jordan Jensen

Decorated shirt: First, Aliyah Tyson; second, Miah Tyson; third, Emmi Odenbach

Holiday other than Christmas: Second, Cayson Collazo

Handmade greeting card: Second, Jordan Jensen

Potholder: Second, Emmi Odenbach

Refrigerator magnet: Third, Cayson Collazo

Towel, decorated: Second, Aliyah Tyson; third, Cayson Collazo

Wall hanging: First, Miah Tyson; second, Jeremy Zaun; third, Megan Victor

Yarn craft: Third, Taylor Zaun

Rock painting (6”x6” max): Second, Miah Tyson; third, Aliyah Tyson

Leather craft: Third, Jordan Jensen

Craft made of recycled product, no larger than 24”x24”: First, Cayson Collazo

Best Junior Craft (All ages): Tenly Wolsky

CLASS W

WOOD

Dec. ready made wood item: Second, Carrie Roemmich; third, Nichole Mosolf

Wood craft, constructed: First, Arlie Lind; second, Todd Michel; third, Trevor Wilson

Wood craft, any other: First, Todd Michel; second, Nick Kurtz; third, Skylar Lux

Best Adult Woodwork: Arlie Lind

JUNIOR DIVISION

CLASS W

WOOD

AGES 5-7

Handmade toy: Second, Travis Williams

Wood craft, any other: Second, Travis Williams; third, Miya Corell

AGES 8-11

Handmade toy: Second, Will Tyson; third, Katie Tyson

Wood craft, any other: Second, Katie Tyson

Woodburning item: Second, Lorenzo Collazo

AGES 12-16

Wood craft, any other: First, Jazmyn Zaun; second, Aliyah Tyson; third, Miah Tyson

Best Junior Woodwork: Jazmyn Zaun

ARTS

CLASS K

ADULT

DRAWING

Pencil: First, Daisy Vanderkooi; second, Julene Steidl; third, Barb Hil

Mixed medium: First, Robert Stiles

PAINTING

Acrylic: First: Daisy Vanderkooi; second, Darnel Carlson; third, Marylis Vogel

Oil: First, Don Bentz

Watercolor: First, Julene Steidl; second, Barb Hill

Alcohol ink: First, Irene Moutz

THREE DIMENSIONAL SCULPTURE

Wood: First, Mary Eagleson; second, Cindy Psychos

Resin: First, McKenna Lipetzky

Best Adult Art: Daisy Vanderkooi

ARTS

JUNIOR ARTS

AGES 5-7

DRAWING

Mixed medium: First, Ethan Lipetzky; second, Travis Williams

PAINTING

Acrylic: second, Lilly Krapp; third, Travis Williams

Oil: First, Aiden Kramlich

Watercolor: First, Travis Williams; second, Miah Corell; third, Paislee Iverson

THREE DIMENSIONAL SCULPTURE

Clay or plasterware: First, Miya Corell; second, Amelia Haugen; third, Paislie Iverson

AGES 8-11

DRAWING

Chalk or charcoal: First, Sage Tomlin Perleberg

Ink: First, Katie Tyson

Pencil: First, Katie Tyson; second, Will Tyson; third, Olivia Haugen

Mixed medium: First, McKennza Lipetzky; second, Will Tyson; third, Sage Tomlin Perleberg

PAINTING

Acrylic: First, Olivia Haugen; second, Alexis Docktor; third, Evelyn Haugen

Oil: First, Lorenzo Collazo

Watercolor: First, Sage Tomlin Perleberg

THREE DIMENSIONAL SCULPTURE

Clay or plasterware: First, Alexis Dockter; second, Olivia Haugen; third, Sage Tomlin Perleberg

Metal: First, Lane Olson

AGES 12-16

DRAWING

Ink: First, Liliia Chmykhun

Pencil: First, Megan Victor; second, Miah Tyson; third, Liliia Chmykhun

Mixed medium: First, Megan Victor; second, Jordan Jensen; third, Aliyah Tyson

PAINTING

Acrylic: First, Natalie Haugen; second, Sabrina Schmitz; third, Taylor Zaun

Watercolor: First, Michael Espinoza; second, Aliyah Tyson

THREE DIMENSIONAL SCULPTURE

Clay or plasterware: Cayson Collazo

Best Junior Art: Megan Victor

PHOTOGRAPHY

CLASS P

ADULT

SINGLE (1 PHOTO)

Portraits/candids: First, Debbie Holmes; second, Heidi Tyson; third, Tina Busche

Scenic: First, Mary Jane Westerhausen; second, James Exner; third, Debbie Holmes

Nature: First, Heidi Tyson; second, Deb Graves; third, Tina Busche

Stutsman County Fair photo: First, Debbie Holmes; second, Ashley Wolsky; third, Nichole Mosolf

GROUPING (2-4 photos)

Portraits/candids: First, Debbie Holmes; second, Danielle Westerhausen; third, Nichole Mosolf

Scenic: First, Alexis Fettig; second, James Exner; third, Debbie Holmes

Nature: First, Debbie Holmes; second, Alexis Fettig

Best In Adult Photography: Alexis Fettig

Baked goods entries fill a display case at the Stutsman County Fair. Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

JUNIOR DIVISION

AGES 8-11

SINGLE (1 PHOTO)

Nature: First, Tenly Wolskky; second, Evelyn Haugen

Ages 12-16

SINGLE (1 PHOTO)

Portraits/candids: First, Aliyah Tyson; second, Thomas Hetletvedt; third, Miah Tyson

Scenic: First, Thomas Hetletvedt; second, Miah Tyson

Nature: First, Miah Tyson; second, Aliyah Tyson

GROUPING (2-4 PHOTOS)

Portraits/candids: First, Aliyah Tyson

Scenic: First, Katie Ryan

Nature: First, Thomas Hetletvedt; second, Aliyah Tyson

Best Junior Photography (All ages): Tenly Wolsky

CLASS E

CERAMICS

ADULTS 17 & OVER

Functional piece used for food, glazed: First, Chris Neys

Decorator piece, stain medium any technique: First, Roberta Reimers

Decorator pieces, glazed: First, Chris Neys

Decorator pieces, combined: First, Chris Neys

Miscellaneous, glazed: First, Chris Neys

Miscellaneous, combined: First, Chris Neys

Best in Adult Ceramics: Chris Neys

