Open Class winners named from Stutsman County Fair
Individuals received recognition in various categories.
There were 902 total entries in the Open Class at the Stutsman County Fair in the Agricultural and Home and Hobby departments. The following are the winners. Winners are compiled from judges’ results.
AGRICULTURAL
WHEAT
Any hard red spring wheat: First, Harvey Messer; second, Hunter Krapp; third, Lilly Krapp
RYE & FLAX
Any rye: First, Adam Krapp; second, Daisy Krapp; third, Evan Krapp
CORN, SUNFLOWER, GRASS & LEGUME
Field corn, 6 stalks: First, Emmi Odenbach; second, Daisy Krapp; third, Lilly Krapp
Brome grass: First, Adam Krapp
Alfalfa, 1st cut: First, Jordan Jensen
Alfalfa, 2nd cut: First, Daisy Krapp
Sweet clover: First, Lilly Krapp; second, Adam Krapp
Soybeans: First, Adam Krapp; second, Molly Krapp; third, Harvey Messer
Any other field crop: First, Harvey Messer; second, Daisiy Krapp; third, Hunter Krapp
Best cultivated crop: Adam Krapp
HARVESTED GRAIN
Wheat: First, Adam Krapp
Any other grain: First, Adam Krapp; second, Molly Krapp; third, Evan Krapp
HOBBY DEPARTMENT
FRUIT
Apple, 6: First, Phyllis Schuler; second, Carol Kachel; third, Gloria Jones
Cherries, 12 any kind: First, Maddy Tyson; second, Gloria Jones
Grapes, ½ pint: First, Sara Jensen
Plums, green, 6: First, Robert Stiles; second, Gloria Jones
Raspberries, ½ pint: First, Robert Stiles
Juneberries, ½ pint: First, Gloria Jones
Chokecherries, 1/2 pint: First, Gloria Jones
Any other fruit: First, Sara Jensen; second, Gloria Jones
VEGETABLES
Asparagus, 6 spears: First, Gloria Jones
Beans, green, string, 6 pods: Second, Heidi Tyson
Cucumber, 2, ½” stem: First, Chris Neys
Dill heads, 3: First, Gloria Jones
Garlic, 3, roots on, 6-8” tops: First, Maddy Tyson
Lettuce, leaf, 3 plants: First, Heidi Tyson; second, Phyllis Schuler; third, Maddy Tyson
Six green table onions: First, Gloria Jones
Three white mature onions: First, Sara Jensen; second, Terry Hochhalter
Three yellow mature onions: First, Chris Neys
Parsley, 3 plants: First, Sara Jensen
Potatoes (red), 4: First, Chris Neys
Any other potato, 4: First, Chris Neys
Radish, any other 6: First, Gloria Jones
Radish, round 6: First, Gloria Jones
Rhubarb, 6 stalks in one bunch: First, Gloria Jones; second, Chris Neys; third, Barb Hill
Tomatoes, cherry or grape, 6: First, Sara Jensen
Tomatoes, 6, Any Other: First, Sara Jensen
Any other vegetable: First, Gloria Jones
Best Adult Vegetable/Fruit: Gloria Jones
Best Adult Onion: Gloria Jones
Best Adult Potato: Chris Neys
JUNIOR DIVISION
AGES 16 & UNDER
GARDEN CLASS J
FRUIT
Apples, 6: First, Noah Babcock; second, Jordan Jensen
Cherries, 12: First, Miah Tyson; second, Will Tyson; third, Katie Tyson
Juneberries, 1/2 pint: First, Miah Tyson
Any other fruit: First, Will Tyson; second, Aliyah Tyson
VEGETABLES
Lettuce, leaf, 3 plants: First, Will Tyson; second, Katie Tyson
Peas, 6 pods: First, Aliyah Tyson
Potato, 4: First, Katie Tyson; second, Will Tyson; third, Miah Tyson
Rhubarb, 6 stalks: First, Ainsly Wolsky; second, Noah Babcock
Any other vegetable: First, Miah Tyson
Best Junior Vegetable/Fruit: Miah Tyson
Best Junior Potato: Katie Tyson
FLOWERS
ADULT CLASS F
Bachelor Button, 6 blooms: First, Phyllis Schuler, second, Mary Jane Westerhausen
Columbine, 3 stems: First, Chris Neys; second, Phyllis Schuler
Corsage (silk): First, Debra Tompkins
Daisies, Common, Oxeye, 5 blooms: Second, Julie Orr
Daisies, Shasta, 5 blooms, no common: First, Carol Kachel
Delphiniums, 3 spikes: First, Chris Neys; second, Carol Kachel
Dianthus, 3 stems: Second, Mary Jean Westerhausen
Lily Day, 1 stem: First, Mary Jean Westerhausen; second, Gloria Jones; third, Julie Orr
Any other lily, 1 stem: First, Chris Neys; second; Gloria Jones; third, Julie Orr
Marigolds, small, 5 blooms: First, Carol Kachel; second, Debbie Holmes; third, Sara Jensen
Marigolds, large, 5 blooms: First, Chris Neys
Pansies, 7 blooms: First, Sara Jensen; second, Chris Neys
Peonies, 3 stems: First, Sara Jensen
Snap dragons, 5 stems: First, Carol Kachel; second, Gloria Jones
Any other flower, stem, large, over 2” diameter: First, Gloria Jones; second, Sara Jensen
Any other flower, stem, small, under 2” diamester: First, Gloria Jones; second, Sara Jensen; third, Carol Kachel
Fresh bouquet, full size: First, Carol Jensen; second, Gloria Jones
Fresh bouquet, miniature: First, Gloria Jones; second, Carol Jensen; third, Julie Orr
Fresh flower arrangement, buffet: First, Sherri Brown; second, Julie Orr
Native prairie arrangement: First, Gloria Jones; second, Kathy Zaun
Silk arrangement: First, Debbie Holmes
Potted green plant, no cactus 8” diam. pot: First, Carol Jensen
Best Adult Flower: Carol Jensen
JUNIOR DIVISION
AGES 16 & UNDER
GARDEN CLASS J
FLOWERS
Daisies, 5 blooms, no common: First, Noah Babcock
Dianthus, 3 stems: Second, Katie Tyson; third, Aliyah Tyson
Fairy garden: First, Ainsly Wolsky; second, Tenly Wolsky
Lily any other, 1 stem: First, Rhian Lueck; second, Emry Lueck
Marigolds, 5 blooms: First, Rhian Lueck; second, Emry Lueck; third, Noah Babcock
Rose bowl: First, Noah Babcock
Other flowers: First, Markell Lueck; second, Emry Lueck; third, Noah Babcock
Native prairie arrangement: First, Ainsly Wolsky
Mini bouquet, under 7”- to age 10: First, Tenly Wolsky
Mini bouquet - age 11-16: Second, Aliyah Tyson
Fresh flower arrangement (to age 10): First, Ainsly Wolsky; second, Katie Tyson
Potted green plant, 8” diameter pot: First, Ainsly Wolsky; second, Jordan Jensen
Best Junior Flower: Ainsly Wolsky
ADULT DIVISION
CLASS A
FOOD
YEAST BREAD
White bread: First, Heidi Tyson; second, Maddie Tyson; third, Debbie Holmes
Dark wheat bread: Second, Debbie Holmes
Any bread machine bread: First, Deb Klose; second, Nick Kurtz; third, Heidi Tyson
White buns: First, Colleen Torgerson; second, Andrea Christianson; third, Delores Peterson
Dark buns: First, Heidi Tyson; second, Jackie Readel
Fancy rolls: First, Delores Peterson
Cinnamon rolls: First, Colleen Torgerson; second, Jackie Readel
Caramel rolls: First, Delores Peterson; second, Colleen Torgerson; third, Andrea Christianson
Kuchen ¼ piece 9” kuchen: First, Troy Herberholz; second, Jackie Readel
Best In Adult Yeast Bread: Deb Klose
QUICK BREAD
Banana bread: First, Nicole Mosolf; second, Heidi Tyson; third, Alannah Valenta
Corn bread: First, Debbie Holmes
Pumpkin bread: First, Debbie Holmes; second, Nicole Haugen
Fruit muffins: First, Deb Klose; second, Heidi Tyson; third, Debbie Holmes
Coffee cake: Second, Gloria Jones
Best Adult Yeast & Quick Bread: Deb Klose
CAKES
Chocolate cake, not iced: First, Debbie Holmes; second, Raquel Heinle; third, Alannah Valenta
Light cake, not iced: Third, Debbie Holmes
Any other cake, not iced: First, Chris Neys; second, Gloria Jones; third, Debbie Holmes
Chocolate layer cake, iced: First, Debbie Holmes; second, Irene Mautz; third, Judy Friesz
Light layer cake, iced: First, Debbie Holmes
Any other layer cake, iced: First, Debbie Holmes
Chocolate cupcakes, not iced: First, Deb Klose; third, Debbie Holmes
Decorated cupcakes: First, Raquel Heinle
Angel food cake, not iced: First, Barb Hill; second, Jackie Readel; third, Raquel Heinle
Decorated cake, no foam cake forms: Second, Andrea Christianson
Cheesecake, ¼: First, Lani Champagne; second, Raquel Heinle
Best In Adult Cake: Raquel Heinle
COOKIES
Chocolate chip: First, Alannah Valenta; second, Alexis Fettig; third, Heidi Tyson
Chocolate chip: First, Heather Wiedel; second, Debbie Holmes; third, Alannah Valenta
Filled: First, Raquel Heinle; second, Lori Stiefel; third, Chris Neys
Ginger: First, Judy Scherbenske; second, Deb Klose; third, Debbie Holmes
Oatmeal: First, Maddy Tyson; second, Chris Neys; third, Judy Scherbenske
Peanut butter: First, Debbie Holmes; second, Heidi Tyson; third, Nicole Haugen
Pressed or molded: First, Gloria Jones
Raisin: First, Chris Neys; second, Alannah Valenta; third, Kathy Steiner
Sugar: First, Heather Wiedel; second, Jackie Readel
Unbaked: First, Chris Neys; second, Raquel Heinle; third, Debbie Holmes
Gluten free cookie: First, Alexis Fettig
Brownies: First, Nicole Haugen; second, Deb Klose; third, Gayle Frey
Unbaked bar: First, Alannah Valenta; second, Nicole Haugen; third, Judy Scherbenske
Fruit bar: First, Debbie Holmes; second, Heidi Tyson; third, Deb Klose
Any other bar: First, Heidi Tyson; second, Maddy Tyson
Best In Adult Cookie/Bar: Debbie Holmes
PIE
One crust pie: First, Chris Neys; second, Troy Herberholz; third, Debbie Holmes
Two crust pie: First, Paul Lee; second, Chris Neys
Best Pie: Chris Neyes
CANDY
Caramels: First, Raquel Heinle
Fudge: First, Debbie Holmes
Other fudge: First, Raquel Heinle; second, Alexis Fettig; third, Debbie Holmes
Chocolates, homemade: First, Gloria Jones; second, Lori Stiefel; third, Debbie Holmes
Molded candy including mints: First, Gloria Jones; third, Chris Neys
Best In Adult Candy: Raquel Heinle
CANNED GOODS
VEGETABLES
Beans: First, Chris Neys; second, Kathy Steiner; third, Lisa Blaskowski
Beets: First, Terry O’Meara; second, Chris Neys
Sauerkraut: First, Lisa Blaskowski; second, Ryan Olson
Tomatoes: First, Jackie Readel; second, Ryan Olson; third, Gloria Jones
Tomato juice: First, Gloria Jones; second, Lisa Blaskowski; third, Chris Neys
Tomato, spaghetti or pizza sauce: First, Gloria Jones; second, Ryan Olson; third, Lisa Blaskowski
Salsa: First, Gloria Jones; second, Kathy Steiner; third, Heid Tyson
Other vegetables: First, Gloria Jones
Soup, any kind, homemade: First, Gloria Jones; second, Kathy Steiner; third, Terry O’Meara
Best In Adult Vegetables: Gloria Jones
PICKLES
Beet: First, Chris Neys; second, Lisa Blaskowski; third, Gloria Jones
Dill: First, Gloria Jones; second, Heidi Tyson; third, Ryan Olson
Relish: First, Lisa Blaskowski; second, Heidi Tyson
Sweet Cucumber: First, Heidi Tyson
Zuchhini pickles or relish: First, Cassidy Williams
Any other pickles, canned/sealed: First, Gloria Jones; second, Ryan Olson; third, Chris Neys
Refrigerator (jar): First, Terry O’Meara; second, Lisa Blaskowski
Best Of Adult Pickles: Gloria Jones
FRUIT
Apples: First, Gloria Jones
Applesauce: First, Terry O’Meara; second, Chris Neys; third, Gloria Jones
Cherries: First, Chris Neys
Peaches: First, Chris Neys; second, Terry O’Meara; third, Gloria Jones
Plums: First, Gloria Jones
Any other fruit: First, Lori Stiefel; second, Dawn Flaig
Fruit juice – any kind: First, Gloria Jones; second, Terry O’Meara
Best Of Fruits: Chris Neys
MEAT
Sausage: First, Terry Hochhalter; second, Kevin Windish
Fish: First, Terry Hochhalter
Jerky: First, Jamen Windish; second, Emmi Odenbach
Pepper sticks: First, Jamen Windish; second, Kevin Windish
Best Adult Meat: Terry Hochhalter
JAM & JELLY
Plum jam: First, Maddy Tyson; second, Heidi Tyson
Raspberry jam: First, Chris Neys; second, Gloria Jones
Strawberry jam: First, Gloria Jones
Blended or other jam: First, Heidi Tyson; second, Barb Hill; third, Gloria Jones
Apple or crabapple jam: First, Heidi Tyson; second, Terry O’Meara; third, Gloria Jones
Plum jelly: First, Heidi Tyson; second, Gloria Jones; third, Maddy Tyson
Chokecherry jelly: Second, Terry O’Meara
Blended or other jelly: First, Maddy Tyson; second, Heidi Tyson; third, Gloria Jones
Fruit butter-any kind: First, Heidi Tyson
Best Of Jelly/Jam: Heidi Tyson
JUNIOR DIVISION
CLASS A
FOOD
AGES 5-7
Muffins, fruit, 2: First, Amelia Haugen
Unbaked bar: Second, Tavis Williams
Unbaked cookies: First, Brylee Chadwick; second, Miya Corell; third, AJ Kramlich
Best In Food: Brylee Chadwick
AGES 8-11
Yeast bread, 1 pound loaf, 2 pcs, wrapped: First, Will Tyson; second, Katie Tyson
Bread machine bread, wrapped: First, Will Tyson; second, Katie Tyson
Yeast buns, 2 any kind: First, Will Tyson; second, Katie Tyson
Quick bread, 1 small loaf: First, Katie Tyson; second, Oliva Haugen; third, Rhian Lueck
Muffins, fruit: First, Will Tyson
Muffins, 2 any kind: First, Katie Tyson; second, Olivia Haugen; third, Will Tyson
Cake: First, Evelyn Haugen
Cupcakes: First, Olivia Haugen; second, Evelyn Haugen; third, Payson Lueck
Brownies: First, Madeline Haugen; second, McKenna Lipetzky
Fruit or vegetable bar: First, Madeline Haugen
Unbaked bar: First, Evelyn Haugen; second, Katie Tyson; third, Avery Larson
Chocolate chip cookies: First, Rhian Lueck; second, Payson Lueck
Oatmeal cookies: First, Brinley Bear; second, Katie Tyson; third, Avery Larson
Peanut butter cookies: First, Olivia Haugen; second, Payson Lueck; third, Rhian Lueck
Sugar cookies: First, Payson Lueck
Unbaked cookies: First, Lorenzo Collazo
Candy, any kind: First, Brinley Bear; second, Payson Lueck; third, Katie Tyson
Jam: First, Katie Tyson
Jelly: First, Will Tyson; second, Katie Tyson
Fruit leather: First, Will Tyson; second, Katie Tyson
Best In Food: Madeline Haugen
AGES 12-16
Yeast bread, 1 pound loaf, 2 pcs, wrapped: First, Miah Tyson
Bread machine bread: First, Miah Tyson; second, Aliyah Tyson
Yeast buns, 2 any kind: First, Miah Tyson
Quick bread, 1 small loaf: First, Aliyah Tyson; second, Noah Babcock; third, Markell Lueck
Muffins, 2 any kind: First, Aliyah Tyson
Cupcakes: First, Natalie Haugen; second, Markell Lueck
Brownies: First, Jacie Bear; second, Emry Lueck
Fruit or vegetable bar: First, Emmi Odenbach
Unbaked bar: First, Aliyah Tyson; second, Natalie Haugen; third, Cayson Collazo
Chocolate chip cookies: First, Emmi Odenbach; second, Markell Lueck; third, Aliyah Tyson
Oatmeal cookies: First, Noah Babcock; second, Jacie Bear; third, Aliyah Tyson
Peanut butter cookies: First, Miah Tyson; second, Jaci Bear; third, Emry Lueck
Sugar cookies: First, Miah Tyson; second, Markell Lueck; third, Jacie Bear
Unbaked cookies: Third, Jacie Bear
Candy, any kind: First, Miah Tyson; second, Emry Lueck
Jam: First, Cassidy Williams; second, Miah Tyson
Jelly: First, Aliyah Tyson; second, Miah Tyson
Canned pickle: Second, Cassidy Williams
Fruit leather: First, Miah Tyson; second, Aliyah Tyson
Best In Food: Emmi Odenbach
CLOTHING
Sleepwear: First, Judy Scherbenske
Hat: First, Carol Jensen
Scarf: Second, Carol Jensen
Bib: First, Judy Scherbenske, third, Tina Busche
Any other garment: First, Carol Jensen; second, Judy Scherbenske
Fashion accessory: First, Carol Jensen
Hand bag or tote bag – handmade: First, Deb Klose; second, LIsa Blaskowski; third, Carol Jensen
Childs sleepwear: Second, Judy Scherbenske
Childs sportswear: Second, Judy Scherbenske
Best Sewing Technique: Deb Klose
HOME FURNISHINGS
Pillow: First, Deb Klose; third, Tina Busche
Pillow case: Second, Judy Scherbenske; third, Tina Busche
Other decorated dish towel: First, Judy Scherbenske; second, Carol Jensen; third, Judith Lonnberg
Any kitchen fingertip towel: Second, Judy Scherbenske
Tablecloth - any size: First, Tina Busche
Table runner: First, Deb Klose; second, Debra Tompkins; third, Deb Graves
Placemat - any kind: Second, Debra Tompkins; third, Tina Busche
Pot holders (2): First, Carol Jensen
Appliance cover (kitchen): Second, Judy Scherbenske
Rug, any kind: Second, Phyllis Schuler
Blanket: First, Judy Scherbenske; third, Tina Busche
Recycled: First, Phyllis Schuler; second, Audrey Horsager; third, Carol Jensen
Best In Home Furnishings: Phyllis Schuler
QUILTS
Applique, mixed, special techniques: First, Debra Tompkins
Holiday table runner or topper: First, Judith Lonnberg
Recycled fabric: First, Mary Geffre
Pieced and quilted – by the exhibitor on either a home sewing machine or longarm/midarm (entirely constructed by one person): First, Debra Tompkins
Pieced - by the exhibitor, quilted by another individual (constructed by two persons): First, Deb Klose; second, Gloria Morlock; third, Patsy Klose
Best Adult Quilt: Deb Klose
JUNIOR QUILT
AGES 12-16
Quilt pieced by exhibitor quilted by another (2 persons): First, Emmi Odenbach
Best Junior Quilt: Emmi Odenbach
SEWING
AGES 5-7
Any other sewing: Second, Brylee Chadwick
AGES 8-11
Any other sewing: Second, Kenzie Hoovestol
Fashion accessory: Second, McKenna Lipetzky
Pillow case: First, Evelyn Haugen
AGES 12-16
Skirt or jumper: Second, Emmi Odenbach
Any other sewing: First, Emmi Odenbach
Best Jr. Sewing Technique: Evelyn Haugen
AFGHANS
Crocheted in one piece: Second, Amish Glinz; third, Debbie Holmes
Crocheted in blocks/strips: First, Judith Lonnberg; second, Dixie Supler; third, Debbie Holmes
Baby afghan, crocheted: First, Dixie Supler; second, Debbie Holmes
Best Afghan: Dixie Supler
CROCHETING
Doily under 14”: First, Phyllis Schuler; second, Martha Bjorgaard
Centerpiece over 14”: First, Phyllis Schuler
Cap: First, Dixie Supler
Cape, shawl or stole: First, Amish Glinz
Dish cloth/towel: First, Dixie Supler; second, Martha Bjorgaard
Neck scarf: First, Judith Lonnberg
Pot holder: First, Dixie Supler; second, Martha Bjorgaard
Shell or vest: First, Dixie Supler
Filet crochet: First, Debra Tompkins
Any other crochet item: First, Amish Glinz; second, Dixie Supler; third, Anna Daschle
Pillow: First, Debbie Holmes
Coaster or Scrubbie: First, Dixie Supler
Craft item: First, Julene Steidl; second, Dixie Supler
Best Crocheted Item: Phyllis Schuler
HAND KNITTING
Cap: First, Dixie Supler
Dish cloth/towel: Second, Debra Tompkins
Mittens or gloves: Second, Judith Lonnberg
Shell or vest: Second, Carrie Roemmich
Slippers or socks; First, Judith Lonnberg
Best Knit Item: Judith Lonnberg
CROSS STITCH
Counted cross stitch picture, large (over 11x14” mat opening): First, Debbie Holmes
Counted cross stitch picture, medium (8x8” through 11x14” mat opening): First, Debbie Holmes
Counted cross stitch picture, small (under 8x8” mat opening): Second, Debbie Holmes
EMBROIDERY
Embroidered pillow case: First, Phyllis Schuler; second, Debbie Holmes
Embroidered dish towel: First, Phyllis Schuler; second, Debra Tompkins; third, Tina Busche
Any other embroidery, not framed: First, Debra Tompkins
MISC. NEEDLEWORK
Tatted item: First, Debra Tompkins
Felting: First, Patsy Klose; second, Julene Steidl
Best Needlework: Phyllis Schuler
JUNIOR NEEDLEWORK
AGES 8-11
Any embroidered item: First, Katie Tyson
Any cross stitch: First, Evelyn Haugen
AGES 12-16
Any crocheted item: Second, Jazmyn Zaun
Any knit item: Second, Jazmyn Zaun
Any embroidered item: First, Aliyah Tyson
Best Junior Needlework: Aliyah Tyson
CLASS C
CRAFTS
Basket, hand made: First, Valenta Erbele; second, Dixie Supler
Bead craft item: Second, Pat Calvert
Christmas item, non-needlework: First, Judy Scherbenske; second, Pat Calvert; third, Darnel Carlson
Christmas stocking: First, Judy Scherbenske
Decorated shirt: Second, Maddy Tyson
Decoupage item: Second, Judy Scherbenske
Doll blanket: First, Judy Scherbenske
Holiday other than Christmas: Second, Nick Kurtz; third, Alexis Fettig
Holiday ornament: Third, Nichole Mosolf
Jewelry: First, Martha Bjorgaard; second, Nichole Mosolf; third, Carol Jensen
Latch hook item: Second, Nichole Mosolf
Plastic canvas item: Third, Dixie Supler
Toy, stuffed: Second, Dixie Supler; third, Anish Glinz
Wall hanging, needlework: First, Dixie Supler; second, Gerald Champagne
Wreath or swag: First, Debbie Holmes
Yarn craft: First, Dixie Supler; second, Darnel Carlson
Item made by special needs person: First, Nick Kurtz; second, Keren Bengtson; third, LeRoy Dallman
Rock painting (6”x6” max): First, Darnel Carlson
Animal wear for pets: Second, Carrie Roemmich
Scrapbook page - 12”x12”: First, Maddy Tyson
Leather craft: Second, Carol Jensen
Toy, handmade other than wood: Third, Maddy Tyson
Craft made of recycled product no larger than 24”x24”: First, Carol Jensen; second, Valenta Erbele; third, Lani Champagne
Diamond painting, framed, 24”x24” max: First, Debbie Holmes; second, Skylar Lux; third, Donna Fischer
Best in adult craft: Carol Jensen
JUNIOR CRAFTS
AGES 5-7
Bead craft: Third, Paislee Iverson
Christmas item, small: First, Tavis Williams; second, Miya Corell; third, Paislee Iverson
Decorated ready-made doll or toy: Second, Tavis Williams
Holiday other than Christmas: First, Tavis Williams; second and third, Brylee Chadwick
Jewelry: Second, Brylee Chadwick; third, Miya Corell
Handmade greeting card: First, Amelia Haugen; second, Tavis Williams; third, AJ Kramlich
Plastic canvas item: Second, Brylee Chadwick; third, Paislee Iverson
Pot holder: Second, Ethan Lipetzky
Refrigerator magnet: Second, Tavis Williams
Rock painting (6”x6” max): Third, Tavis Williams
Suncatcher: Second, Tavis Williams; third, Paislee Iverson
Craft, made of recycled product, no later than 24”x24”: First, Ainsly Wolsky; second, Tavis Williams; third, Brylee Chadwick
Diamond painting, framed, 24”x24” max: Second, Tavis William; third, Ethan Lipetzky
AGES 8-11
Bead craft: Second, Will Tyson; third, Katie Tyson
Christmas item, small: Second, Lorenzo Collazo
Decorated ready-made doll or toy: Second, Katie Tyson; third, Lorenzo Collazo
Decorated shirt: First, Tenly Wolsky; second, Macie Fettig; third, Will Tyson
Decoupage item: Second, Olivia Haugen
Holiday other than Christmas: Third, Lorenzo Collazo
Jewelry: Second, Lorenzo Collazo
Handmade greeting card: Third, Madeline Haugen
Plastic canvas item: Third, Evelyn Haugen
Potholder: Third, Evelyn Haugen
Towel, decorated: First, Tenly Wolsky; second, Will Tyson
Wall hanging, needlework: Second, Miya Corell; third, Tavis Williams
Rock painting (6”x6” max size): Third, Katie Tyson
Suncatcher: First, Katie Tyson; second, Lorenzo Collazo
Craft made of recycled product no later than 24”x24”: Second, Tenly Wolskky; third, Lorenzo Collazo
Diamond painting, framed, 24”x4” max: First, Olivia Haugen; second, Evelyn Haugen; third, Madeline Haugen
AGES 12-16
Bead craft: Second, Miah Tyson; third, Aliya Tyson
Decorated ready-made doll or toy: Third, Jordan Jensen
Decorated shirt: First, Aliyah Tyson; second, Miah Tyson; third, Emmi Odenbach
Holiday other than Christmas: Second, Cayson Collazo
Handmade greeting card: Second, Jordan Jensen
Potholder: Second, Emmi Odenbach
Refrigerator magnet: Third, Cayson Collazo
Towel, decorated: Second, Aliyah Tyson; third, Cayson Collazo
Wall hanging: First, Miah Tyson; second, Jeremy Zaun; third, Megan Victor
Yarn craft: Third, Taylor Zaun
Rock painting (6”x6” max): Second, Miah Tyson; third, Aliyah Tyson
Leather craft: Third, Jordan Jensen
Craft made of recycled product, no larger than 24”x24”: First, Cayson Collazo
Best Junior Craft (All ages): Tenly Wolsky
CLASS W
WOOD
Dec. ready made wood item: Second, Carrie Roemmich; third, Nichole Mosolf
Wood craft, constructed: First, Arlie Lind; second, Todd Michel; third, Trevor Wilson
Wood craft, any other: First, Todd Michel; second, Nick Kurtz; third, Skylar Lux
Best Adult Woodwork: Arlie Lind
JUNIOR DIVISION
CLASS W
WOOD
AGES 5-7
Handmade toy: Second, Travis Williams
Wood craft, any other: Second, Travis Williams; third, Miya Corell
AGES 8-11
Handmade toy: Second, Will Tyson; third, Katie Tyson
Wood craft, any other: Second, Katie Tyson
Woodburning item: Second, Lorenzo Collazo
AGES 12-16
Wood craft, any other: First, Jazmyn Zaun; second, Aliyah Tyson; third, Miah Tyson
Best Junior Woodwork: Jazmyn Zaun
ARTS
CLASS K
ADULT
DRAWING
Pencil: First, Daisy Vanderkooi; second, Julene Steidl; third, Barb Hil
Mixed medium: First, Robert Stiles
PAINTING
Acrylic: First: Daisy Vanderkooi; second, Darnel Carlson; third, Marylis Vogel
Oil: First, Don Bentz
Watercolor: First, Julene Steidl; second, Barb Hill
Alcohol ink: First, Irene Moutz
THREE DIMENSIONAL SCULPTURE
Wood: First, Mary Eagleson; second, Cindy Psychos
Resin: First, McKenna Lipetzky
Best Adult Art: Daisy Vanderkooi
ARTS
JUNIOR ARTS
AGES 5-7
DRAWING
Mixed medium: First, Ethan Lipetzky; second, Travis Williams
PAINTING
Acrylic: second, Lilly Krapp; third, Travis Williams
Oil: First, Aiden Kramlich
Watercolor: First, Travis Williams; second, Miah Corell; third, Paislee Iverson
THREE DIMENSIONAL SCULPTURE
Clay or plasterware: First, Miya Corell; second, Amelia Haugen; third, Paislie Iverson
AGES 8-11
DRAWING
Chalk or charcoal: First, Sage Tomlin Perleberg
Ink: First, Katie Tyson
Pencil: First, Katie Tyson; second, Will Tyson; third, Olivia Haugen
Mixed medium: First, McKennza Lipetzky; second, Will Tyson; third, Sage Tomlin Perleberg
PAINTING
Acrylic: First, Olivia Haugen; second, Alexis Docktor; third, Evelyn Haugen
Oil: First, Lorenzo Collazo
Watercolor: First, Sage Tomlin Perleberg
THREE DIMENSIONAL SCULPTURE
Clay or plasterware: First, Alexis Dockter; second, Olivia Haugen; third, Sage Tomlin Perleberg
Metal: First, Lane Olson
AGES 12-16
DRAWING
Ink: First, Liliia Chmykhun
Pencil: First, Megan Victor; second, Miah Tyson; third, Liliia Chmykhun
Mixed medium: First, Megan Victor; second, Jordan Jensen; third, Aliyah Tyson
PAINTING
Acrylic: First, Natalie Haugen; second, Sabrina Schmitz; third, Taylor Zaun
Watercolor: First, Michael Espinoza; second, Aliyah Tyson
THREE DIMENSIONAL SCULPTURE
Clay or plasterware: Cayson Collazo
Best Junior Art: Megan Victor
PHOTOGRAPHY
CLASS P
ADULT
SINGLE (1 PHOTO)
Portraits/candids: First, Debbie Holmes; second, Heidi Tyson; third, Tina Busche
Scenic: First, Mary Jane Westerhausen; second, James Exner; third, Debbie Holmes
Nature: First, Heidi Tyson; second, Deb Graves; third, Tina Busche
Stutsman County Fair photo: First, Debbie Holmes; second, Ashley Wolsky; third, Nichole Mosolf
GROUPING (2-4 photos)
Portraits/candids: First, Debbie Holmes; second, Danielle Westerhausen; third, Nichole Mosolf
Scenic: First, Alexis Fettig; second, James Exner; third, Debbie Holmes
Nature: First, Debbie Holmes; second, Alexis Fettig
Best In Adult Photography: Alexis Fettig
JUNIOR DIVISION
AGES 8-11
SINGLE (1 PHOTO)
Nature: First, Tenly Wolskky; second, Evelyn Haugen
Ages 12-16
SINGLE (1 PHOTO)
Portraits/candids: First, Aliyah Tyson; second, Thomas Hetletvedt; third, Miah Tyson
Scenic: First, Thomas Hetletvedt; second, Miah Tyson
Nature: First, Miah Tyson; second, Aliyah Tyson
GROUPING (2-4 PHOTOS)
Portraits/candids: First, Aliyah Tyson
Scenic: First, Katie Ryan
Nature: First, Thomas Hetletvedt; second, Aliyah Tyson
Best Junior Photography (All ages): Tenly Wolsky
CLASS E
CERAMICS
ADULTS 17 & OVER
Functional piece used for food, glazed: First, Chris Neys
Decorator piece, stain medium any technique: First, Roberta Reimers
Decorator pieces, glazed: First, Chris Neys
Decorator pieces, combined: First, Chris Neys
Miscellaneous, glazed: First, Chris Neys
Miscellaneous, combined: First, Chris Neys
Best in Adult Ceramics: Chris Neys
