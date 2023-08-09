Oscar-Zero Family Day set at Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile historic site

COOPERSTOWN, N.D. – The public is invited to attend “Oscar-Zero Family Day” on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile State Historic Site, Cooperstown. The free outdoor event features yard games and rocket-themed activities, including making and launching foam rockets.

The Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile State Historic Site consists of two sites telling the story of the Cold War years in North Dakota: Oscar-Zero Missile Alert Facility and the November-33 Launch Facility. They are the last remnants of the 321st Missile Wing, a cluster of intercontinental ballistic missile launch sites that were spread over a 6,500-square-mile area around the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

The Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile State Historic Site is managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. For more information, contact Site Supervisor Rob Branting at 701.797.3691. Summer hours are daily, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. through Sept. 3. Fall hours beginning Sept. 4 through Oct. 31 are Monday and Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.; and closed Tuesday-Wednesday. Find additional programs sponsored by the State Historical Society of North Dakota at history.nd.gov/events .