Perkins speaks on food shortages during world wars at Chat

Randy Perkins spoke on the national food shortages during WWI and WWII at the Aug. 6 Front Porch Chat at the Stutsman County Memorial Museum.

Perkins noted the similarities that resulted in the shortages and how the causes and governmental responses were different. The United States was a late entrant into WWI, populated by a majority of immigrants who came to escape strife in their home countries and were reluctant to get involved in a European war. Famine conditions in Europe resulted in a movement within the U.S. to save the starving countries that were in danger of becoming overrun during the war. A movement to enlist Mexico as an ally of the German war machine drew the U.S. into “The War to End All Wars.”

Much of the rationing effort was aimed at a patriotic voluntary reduction of food in the households, including posters, designated Wheatless Days” and “Meatless Days,” and sugar substitutes were developed. The war resulted in high inflation and was instrumental in the development of the Federal Reserve system to stabilize banking and the institution of the income tax system.

Perkins said World War II was "quite different" because the U.S. had just recovered from the Depression of the 1930s and the country had tried to stay militarily neutral until the attack on Pearl Harbor brought the country into the war. The increased manufacturing for the war effort brought more wealth but resulted in shortages of many resources such as steel, fuel and food. A rationing system in Britain was the basis for the Office of Price Administration which implemented coupon books and hundreds of regulations on the pricing and availability of food and other commodities such as fuel, tires and things made of metal such as cars and farm implements. Home canning was promoted to conserve metal used in “tin” cans, pressure cookers were developed and the system of home canning used today is little changed from those beginnings, he said.

Perkins drew parallels to much of what is happening in Ukraine, where there are food shortages and the need for U.S. help in the effort to save the besieged democracy.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, Sue Corwin will present information on Orphan Grain Train. The program is free.

