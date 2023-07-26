Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Peterson speaks on 'ghosts trains of the past' at Chat in Jamestown

The next Front Porch Chat is on July 30 in Jamestown.

JSSP Events and Happenings
Today at 7:46 AM

Clara Peterson spoke on "Ghost Trains" at the July 23 Front Porch Chat at the Stutsman County Memorial Museum.

The “Ghost Trains” referred to the "trains of our past that go ghosting through our minds," people's first train rides and how important it was to rural areas that had a train stop where they hauled their cream cans to sell the fruits of their labors. To the pleasant sounds of

She reminisced about living in Jamestown a few blocks from the railroad and how she missed the train horns when they were silenced although many near the tracks were not missing them a bit. She showed a picture of a bridge that has crossed the Missouri River in Bismarck that is destined to be another “ghost of memory” unless the group trying to make it a pedestrian bridge is successful. She showed pictures of the graffiti that people see on the sides of railcars as they speed by and
wonder about how they don’t really seem to deface the train.

Attendees shared remembrances on their experiences with trains.

Tim Burchill will present the next Front Porch Chat at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, on a topic that he says is going to be a surprise, sharing that it entails an old film. The presentations are free at the museum, located at 321 3rd Ave. SE.

