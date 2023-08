VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The Pillsbury Jubilee will feature Christ-centered music on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, in Valley City. The free family-friendly event will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the City Park Bandshell in City Park, 440 4th St. SW.

Perfomrers include Feat, Little Valley Band and Daniel Carvalho, among others.