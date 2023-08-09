Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 9

Community

Pingree-Buchanan Public School begins classes on Aug. 17

Information from The Jamestown Sun's Back to School special section.

Pingree Buchanan High School.jpg
Pingree-Buchanan High School will begin classes in August.
Courtesy / Amber Krapp
Today at 6:48 AM

Superintendent/High School Principal: Amber Krapp

Elementary Principal: Terrie Neys 

Date school starts and ends: Aug. 17, 2023 – May 17, 2024

Projected enrollment (grades K-12, note if other grades): 175 (PreK-12)

Special school dates:

  1. Back-to-School Open House (Aug. 15, 5-7 p.m.)
  2. No School (Sept. 4, Oct. 19-20, Nov. 10, Nov. 22-24, Dec. 21-Jan. 1, Jan. 15, Feb. 16, Feb. 19, March 14-15, March 29, April 1)
  3. Early Dismissals (Dec. 20, May 17)
  4. Graduation (May 19 at 2 p.m.)
  5. Parent-Teacher Conferences (Oct. 16, March 12)
  6. End of 1st Quarter (Oct. 13); End of 2nd Quarter (Dec. 20); End of 3rd Quarter (March 8); End of 4th Quarter (May 17)

School board members: Jeremy Sorenson (president), JR Perleberg (vice president), Lucas Torgerson, Jordan Berg, Caitlin Striefel, Brandon Wilson, Jenna Bredahl

Additional administration: Robert Young (high school dean of students)

Faculty: 
PreK/Title: Carrie Wolsky
Kindergarten: Mikayla Cramer
1st Grade: Hayleigh Labelle
2nd Grade: Hannah Gussiaas
3rd Grade: Denise Hallwachs
4th Grade/Bus Driver: Sarah Heinle
5th Grade: Erin Drown
6th Grade/Bus Driver: Meggan Smith
Music: Mark Reeves
Health/PE: Brady Birch
Social Studies: Robert Young
Business/Tech Coordinator: Shelby Dietz
English: Calli Stoudt
Math: Kinsly Tarmann
Science: Sherri Armitage
Construction: Paul Monson
Special Education: Leah Thoms

Other staff:
Head Custodian/Bus Driver: Lynzy Anderson
Elementary Custodian/Bus Driver: Nick Fenno
High School Cook: Cheryl Bennett
Elementary Cook: Kim Christianson
Business Manager: Kylee Ingebretson
High School Secretary: Darlene Krapp
Elementary Secretary: JoAnne Perleberg
Tutor/Sub: Joe Uehran
High School Para: Brenda Severtson
Elementary Para: Elyse Torgerson
Special Education Para/Bus Driver: Lynette Odenbach
High School Counselor: Mike Soulis
Elementary Counselor: Courtney Schuetz
Speech Therapy: Rhonda Cook
Bus Driver: Luke Heinle
 
Physical improvements at facility: New kitchen cabinets and countertops in the high school kitchen. Beginning groundwork for new baseball/softball field in Pingree.

Curriculum/Technology changes: Updated iPads for elementary students and MacBook Air computers for high school students.

