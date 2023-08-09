Pingree-Buchanan Public School begins classes on Aug. 17

Superintendent/High School Principal: Amber Krapp

Elementary Principal: Terrie Neys

Date school starts and ends: Aug. 17, 2023 – May 17, 2024

Projected enrollment (grades K-12, note if other grades): 175 (PreK-12)

Special school dates:



ADVERTISEMENT

Back-to-School Open House (Aug. 15, 5-7 p.m.) No School (Sept. 4, Oct. 19-20, Nov. 10, Nov. 22-24, Dec. 21-Jan. 1, Jan. 15, Feb. 16, Feb. 19, March 14-15, March 29, April 1) Early Dismissals (Dec. 20, May 17) Graduation (May 19 at 2 p.m.) Parent-Teacher Conferences (Oct. 16, March 12) End of 1st Quarter (Oct. 13); End of 2nd Quarter (Dec. 20); End of 3rd Quarter (March 8); End of 4th Quarter (May 17)

School board members: Jeremy Sorenson (president), JR Perleberg (vice president), Lucas Torgerson, Jordan Berg, Caitlin Striefel, Brandon Wilson, Jenna Bredahl

Additional administration: Robert Young (high school dean of students)

Faculty:

PreK/Title: Carrie Wolsky

Kindergarten: Mikayla Cramer

1st Grade: Hayleigh Labelle

2nd Grade: Hannah Gussiaas

3rd Grade: Denise Hallwachs

4th Grade/Bus Driver: Sarah Heinle

5th Grade: Erin Drown

6th Grade/Bus Driver: Meggan Smith

Music: Mark Reeves

Health/PE: Brady Birch

Social Studies: Robert Young

Business/Tech Coordinator: Shelby Dietz

English: Calli Stoudt

Math: Kinsly Tarmann

Science: Sherri Armitage

Construction: Paul Monson

Special Education: Leah Thoms

Other staff:

Head Custodian/Bus Driver: Lynzy Anderson

Elementary Custodian/Bus Driver: Nick Fenno

High School Cook: Cheryl Bennett

Elementary Cook: Kim Christianson

Business Manager: Kylee Ingebretson

High School Secretary: Darlene Krapp

Elementary Secretary: JoAnne Perleberg

Tutor/Sub: Joe Uehran

High School Para: Brenda Severtson

Elementary Para: Elyse Torgerson

Special Education Para/Bus Driver: Lynette Odenbach

High School Counselor: Mike Soulis

Elementary Counselor: Courtney Schuetz

Speech Therapy: Rhonda Cook

Bus Driver: Luke Heinle



Physical improvements at facility: New kitchen cabinets and countertops in the high school kitchen. Beginning groundwork for new baseball/softball field in Pingree.

Curriculum/Technology changes: Updated iPads for elementary students and MacBook Air computers for high school students.

