Community

Pingree-Buchanan school announces fourth-quarter honor roll

JSSP School News
June 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM

Pingree-Buchanan High School has announced the names of those students listed on its honor rolls for the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 academic year. The students are:

A Honor Roll
(4.0 GPA)

Seniors: Lilly Bohl, Sophia Bohl

Juniors: Kalen Kinzell, Allison Thomas

Freshmen: Terek Kinzell, Brynn Sorenson
Grade seven: Taylin Zimprich

A Average Honor Roll

(3.67 to 3.99 GPA)

Juniors: Brock Jungels, Mark Thomas
Sophomores: Jersey Tripp

Freshmen: Brayden Torgerson, Jorgen Tripp

Grade eight: Madelynn Nagel

Grade seven: Brooklyn Muggli, Aidyn Perleberg, Aleeya Torgerson

B Average Honor Roll
(3.0 to 3.66 GPA)

Seniors: Ethen Mullins, Daisy Pethel

Juniors: Carson Ova, Jaden Sorenson
Freshmen: Chase Ova

Grade eight: Violet Bohl, Jacob Bredahl, Sydney Davis, Ryland Mead
Grade seven: Kashtyn Bear, Zaiden Johnson, Samara Waldie

