Pingree-Buchanan school announces fourth-quarter honor roll
Pingree-Buchanan High School has announced the names of those students listed on its honor rolls for the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 academic year. The students are:
A Honor Roll
(4.0 GPA)
Seniors: Lilly Bohl, Sophia Bohl
Juniors: Kalen Kinzell, Allison Thomas
Freshmen: Terek Kinzell, Brynn Sorenson
Grade seven: Taylin Zimprich
A Average Honor Roll
(3.67 to 3.99 GPA)
Juniors: Brock Jungels, Mark Thomas
Sophomores: Jersey Tripp
Freshmen: Brayden Torgerson, Jorgen Tripp
Grade eight: Madelynn Nagel
Grade seven: Brooklyn Muggli, Aidyn Perleberg, Aleeya Torgerson
B Average Honor Roll
(3.0 to 3.66 GPA)
Seniors: Ethen Mullins, Daisy Pethel
Juniors: Carson Ova, Jaden Sorenson
Freshmen: Chase Ova
Grade eight: Violet Bohl, Jacob Bredahl, Sydney Davis, Ryland Mead
Grade seven: Kashtyn Bear, Zaiden Johnson, Samara Waldie
