Pinning held for Jamestown area practical nurse graduates

BOTTINEAU, N.D. — The Dakota Nursing Program at Dakota College at Bottineau recently pinned practical nurse graduates in Valley City and Minot. There were five graduates at the Valley City location and 16 graduates at the Minot location.

Dakota College at Bottineau’s practicum is a member of the Dakota Nursing Program, a consortium of community college nursing departments that work together to offer a common curriculum for a Practical Nursing Certificate and an Associate in Applied Science in nursing.

With programs in Bottineau, Minot and Valley City, Dakota College at Bottineau works to meet North Dakota’s growing need for nurses by providing these degree programs at three locations. Graduates at the Valley City location include students from the Jamestown area. They are

Courtney Rohrich and Erin Belile, both Jamestown, and Connor Pfennig, Valley City.

The program collaborates with medical centers across the state of North Dakota where students gain practical experience. Students will be taking their National Council Licensure Examination exam to become licensed to begin their career as a licensed practical nurse.

