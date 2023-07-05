Portfolio club marks 95 years of books and programs

JAMESTOWN — In 1928, a group of women began meeting in Jamestown to primarily discuss books, calling itself Portfolio.

Why it chose that name isn’t really known, said Kelly Krein, a member of the group. But the late Helen Hample, a longtime member who died in 2019 at age 104, said a few of the charter members were often meeting when they were out strolling their children in the summer and decided they should get a group together to talk about something besides their kids.

And so Portfolio was born.

Unlike many book clubs, Portfolio members didn’t read the same book. They read what they wanted. The programs weren’t always about books but could also vary from a presentation on a topic to a guest presenter.

“It was almost like a continuing education thing for people,” Krein said. “There were programs related to travel, related to conferences that people had gone on, once in a while there would be a slide show, once in a while there would be a little recital in the home.”

Portfolio members have kept that tradition through the present day.

“I think what is wonderful is the format of this book club which is unusual than any other book club that it really allows you to focus on the book rather than the exchange of information, which I think that formatting is wonderful to learn from,” said Dina Laskowski, member.

Helen Ashwell currently has the most years of membership, joining in 1988.

“I enjoy that we don’t all read the same book,” Ashwell said. “And we get a variety of subjects that are spoken of and you know you get you may not be interested in that area to begin with, but sometimes it piques your interest and you delve into it a little more deeply.”

She said meeting the women in the club has also been part of the appeal and a “wonderful experience.”

The group is limited to 16 members and if there’s a vacancy, a new member must be invited to join. Meetings were typically held at members’ homes when Portfolio launched and that number of members appeared to work best in their homes, Krein said.

These days, meetings of the mostly retired members are just as likely to take place at a meeting room, church or other larger location, a change that has occurred primarily since the coronavirus pandemic. Portfolio meets monthly, with the exception of a few winter months.

Since it began meeting on May 17, 1928, there have been about 100 total members.

“Usually, people don’t leave the group unless they get sick or they die or they move,” said Krein, who joined in 2004.

One of the most unique aspects of the group is the three Es – expect, expand and expound – that the club members came up with in the early years, Krein said.

“And people had confusion with those from the beginning and they still do but they’re so unique that we just keep leaving them in there,” she said. “Because if you ‘expect’ that means you’re going to be the hostess or host for the month. If you ‘expand’ that means you’re going to provide the refreshments for that meeting, and if you ‘expound’ you’re going to be in charge of the program. …”

Information about the club has been given to the archives at the University of Jamestown to preserve its history, Krein said.

“So often, the history is just lost,” she said.