Prairie Paws Rescue holding free meal, sharing information on July 19

Prairie Paws Rescue will share information on its upcoming events.

JSSP Events and Happenings
July 14, 2023 at 8:28 AM

Prairie Paws Rescue is inviting individuals to support the organization and join members for a free meal from J&L Concessions from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at McElroy Park in Jamestown.

Prairie Paws Rescue will share information on its upcoming events.

Attendees can bring an entry fee of pet food or supply donations.

McElroy Park is located at 502 15th St. SE in Jamestown.

