Thursday, August 3
Community
Prairie Paws Rescue receives $5,000 donation
The funds were from Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation and Tractor Supply Co.
Prairie Paws Rescue received a $5,000 donation from Miranda Lamberts' MuttNation Foundation and Tractor Supply Co. From left: Prairie Paws Rescue volunteers and caregivers Amanda Thrift, Becky Johnson, Michelle Norman and Kaye John. One shelter in all 50 states received a donation.
Contributed / Kaye John
Today at 6:09 PM
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.