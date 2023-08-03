Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Prairie Paws Rescue receives $5,000 donation

The funds were from Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation and Tractor Supply Co.

Prairie Paws Rescue received a $5,000 donation from Miranda Lamberts' MuttNation Foundation and Tractor Supply Co. From left: Prairie Paws Rescue volunteers and caregivers Amanda Thrift, Becky Johnson, Michelle Norman and Kaye John. One shelter in all 50 states received a donation.
Contributed / Kaye John
Today at 6:09 PM
