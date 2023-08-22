Public input meeting set on U.S. Highway 52 project at Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — A public input meeting to discuss proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 52 at Jamestown will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31,at Alfred Dickey Public Library, 105 3rd St. SE. The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at

5:45 pm.

A virtual prerecorded presentation and other materials are available on the North Dakota Department of Transportation website at www.dot.nd.go v, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links.

The meeting is being held to discuss proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 52 from 7th Street to 4th Avenue Southwest in Jamestown. The U.S. Highway 52 project consists of reconstruction of the highway from 4th Avenue Southwest to the intersection of 1st Avenue South and 10th Street Southeast, replacement of U.S. Highway 52 structures over the James River, and roadway, striping on U.S. Highway 52/1st Avenue South from 7th Street Southeast to tie Jamestown's downtown area three-lane cross section into the project.

The public input meeting will provide an opportunity for public input on the U.S. Highway 52 reconstruction project. The open house will be conducted by NDDOT, city of Jamestown and SRF Consulting Group Inc.

People unable to attend the meeting may send written statements or

comments, which must be postmarked or emailed, by Sept. 15 to:

ADVERTISEMENT

Scott Harmstead, AICP

SRF Consulting Group, Inc.

2370 Vermont Ave.

Bismarck, ND 58504

Or email sharmstead@srfconsulting.com

Note “Public Input Meeting-PCN 23630” in the letter heading or email subject.

MORE EVENTS





The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

• an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

• language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

• translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Program administrator, Civil Rights Division at (701-328-2978) or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.