Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Public meetings scheduled the week of Aug. 14, 2023

Meetings are planned in Jamestown and Carrington.

JSSP Government Events
Today at 6:30 AM

Monday: 8 a.m., Jamestown Planning Commission, City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE or access by phone at 701-566-9575, conference ID: 841 704 966 #; 11:45 a.m., Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Board of Directors, lower-level conference room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St. SE.
Tuesday: 3:30 p.m., Stutsman County Commission, commission room, Stutsman County Courthouse, 511 2nd Ave. SE, followed by Stutsman County Park Board, or access online at https://www.stutsmancounty.gov and click on Streaming Live or by calling 701-566-9575, conference ID 768 752 933#.

Wednesday: 9 a.m., Upper Sheyenne River Joint Water Resource Board, Garrison Diversion, Carrington; 10 a.m. Special Assessment Commission, City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by calling 701-566-9575, conference ID 775 254 843#.

The list of public meetings is published Saturdays for meetings scheduled the following week. To list a public meeting of general interest, email news@jamestownsun.com by noon Thursday. For agendas to city meetings go to city updates on the city website www.jamestownnd.org.

What To Read Next
JSSP Senior Menu
Community
James River Senior Citizens menu, activities for the week of Aug. 14
1h ago
Community
Gussner PTO to host 'Bounce Back to School' on Aug. 22
2h ago
JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Community
Calendar for Aug. 12-14, 2023
2h ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
UJ Teacher Education Scholarship.jpg
News
UJ announces scholarship to help address teacher shortage
1d ago
jhs girls golf humes practice 080923.jpg
Prep
Former Blue Jay Katie Hemmer to take over girls golf team
2d ago
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
The Pride Parade this past summer walking through downtown Fargo.jpg
North Dakota
Some Pride events set for Fargo despite shift to Moorhead
1d ago
 · 
By  C.S. Hagen
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13