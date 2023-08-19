Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Public meetings scheduled the week of Aug. 21, 2023

Meetings are planned in Jamestown.

JSSP Government Events
Today at 6:07 AM

Monday: 4 p.m., Jamestown Parks and Recreation Commission, multi-purpose room, Two Rivers Activity Center, 1501 5th St. NE.

Tuesday: 4 p.m., Jamestown City Finance and Legal, Building, Planning and Zoning, Civic Center and Promotion committees, City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 701-566-9575, conference ID 826 443 649 #; 7:30 p.m., City of Spiritwood Lake public hearing on replat of Jack's View at Chip Steckler shop, 617 Spiritwood Ave., Jamestown

Thursday: 4 p.m., City Public Works, Police and Fire committees, City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 701-566-9575, conference ID: 266 630 261 #

The list of public meetings is published Saturdays for meetings scheduled the following week. To list a public meeting of general interest, email news@jamestownsun.com by noon Thursday. For agendas to city meetings go to city updates on the city website www.jamestownnd.org.

